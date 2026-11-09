Love Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: Will your zodiac sign find happiness in relationships?

Wondering what the stars have in store for your love life? Read the 9 November 2026 Love Horoscope for insights into romance, relationships and emotional connections.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Monday is the Moon’s day, and it is Somvati Amavasya, the new moon day after Diwali. Amavasya ends in the afternoon and Shukla Pratipada begins, a fresh start in the lunar cycle. The Moon stays in Libra all day, and from the morning it moves from Swati into Vishakha Nakshatra, ruled by Jupiter, the nakshatra of determination and commitment. Saubhagya Yoga, the yoga of good fortune and marital harmony, is active all day, making it a lovely time for sincere conversations and quiet reconciliations after the festival. Venus is retrograde in Virgo, and both Mercury and Venus turn direct in a few days, so avoid hasty promises.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your seventh house keeps your partner at the centre. Vishakha brings determination, so talk about shared goals. Avoid insisting on your way, and let the afterglow of Diwali guide you.

Taurus

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations or post-festival fatigue. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid hasty promises. A caring gesture for your partner or a family member will ease tension.

Gemini

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection, romance and playfulness. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread your messages. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a light-hearted, loving day.

Cancer

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family your emotional anchor. Mars may bring sharpness, so speak gently. Spend a calm, comfortable day with loved ones and share leftover festival sweets.

Leo

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak your heart. Jupiter in your sign supports kindness. A sincere message or short visit will bring you closer to someone you care about.

Virgo

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful and your family values strong. Venus is retrograde in your sign, so be patient with yourself. Speak kindly, and share a warm moment over a meal.

Libra

The Moon in your sign alongside the Sun brings emotional intensity and a sense of renewal. Be gentle with yourself and others. Vishakha favours commitment, so reflect on what you truly want in love.

Scorpio

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and privacy after the festival. Mars, your ruler, may bring impatience, so choose a calm evening. Release an old hurt and let go of expectations.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. Vishakha, ruled by Jupiter, your ruler, brings optimism. A friendly gathering may lead to a meaningful connection or a warm conversation.

Capricorn

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus. Don’t let professional pressure cool your love life. Saturn, your ruler, favours sincerity, so a brief, caring message to your partner will go a long way.

Aquarius

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope, faith and optimism. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so stay present. A heartfelt talk about shared dreams, or a blessing from elders, will lift your mood.

Pisces

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep emotions, and Saubhagya Yoga helps you open up. Saturn in your sign favours patience. A gentle, honest conversation will build trust and release old worries.