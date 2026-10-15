Love horoscope today, October 15, 2026: Daily relationship and compatibility predictions for all zodiacs

Discover your love horoscope for October 15, 2026, and find out what today holds for your romantic life. Explore love predictions for all 12 zodiac signs

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Love horoscope today, October 15, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

Love Horoscope Today for Thursday, October 15, 2026: Thursday is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of blessings, wisdom and lasting relationships, and Jupiter is exalted in Cancer. It is also Panchami of Shukla Paksha, observed as Lalita Panchami and the fifth day of Sharad Navratri, associated with Maa Skandamata, the divine mother. The theme is care, protection and emotional maturity. The Moon remains in Scorpio and moves into Jyeshtha Nakshatra, ruled by Mercury. Jyeshtha is linked with pride and seniority, so ego clashes are the main risk in love today. It is also a sensitive Gandmool nakshatra, so avoid hasty promises. Saubhagya Yoga continues until the evening and then gives way to Shobhana, a yoga of grace, so late hours favour romance and a soft, graceful approach. Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your eighth house keeps emotions intense and private. Ego can get in the way, so bend a little instead of proving a point. Honest words about trust will strengthen your bond by evening.

Taurus

The Moon in your seventh house highlights your partner’s needs. Show appreciation in a small, practical way. If you are single, a mature and caring person may enter your life. Avoid being possessive.

Gemini

The moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, so avoid arguing over minor duties. Jyeshtha is ruled by your planet Mercury, so a well-chosen message can fix things quickly. Humour helps.

Cancer

Jupiter, the planet of love and blessings, is exalted in your sign, and the Moon is in your fifth house, a very romantic combination. Singles may feel a genuine spark. Couples can plan something special. Keep Mars’s temper in check.

Leo

The Moon in your fourth house brings a need for emotional peace. Skandamata’s energy favours family harmony, so resolve a disagreement at home. Don’t let pride stop you from reaching out first.

Virgo

The Moon in your third house gives you the words you need. A sincere conversation can melt distance. The Sun in your sign makes you critical, so offer praise before suggestions.

Libra

Venus in your sign keeps you charming, and the Moon in your second house makes your voice soothing. Speak warmly, since a sharp remark could cause more hurt than you intend. A shared meal may bring you closer.

Scorpio

The Moon in your sign is in its weakest position and in a sensitive nakshatra, so avoid overreacting. Don’t read too much into a delayed reply. The evening’s Shobhana Yoga helps you feel calmer and more affectionate.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruler, is strong, which lifts your hopes. With the Moon in your twelfth house, you may prefer quiet time with your partner. A heartfelt apology or unspoken feeling may find its words.

Capricorn

The Moon in your eleventh house favours social gatherings, where you may feel drawn to someone. A hope for love or commitment may take a step forward. Be sincere rather than guarded.

Aquarius

Rahu in your sign may create restlessness, and the Moon in your tenth house keeps you busy. Don’t let work take over your thoughts. Make time for your partner and avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon in your ninth house brings faith, hope and guidance. Seek advice from someone you trust about a relationship doubt. Saturn in your sign asks for patience, which Thursday’s Jupiter energy will reward.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.

By Astrologer Latika Sharma (Lady of luck)