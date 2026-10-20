Love horoscope today, October 20, 2026: What the stars say about your love life?

Discover your love horoscope for October 20, 2026, and find out what today holds for your romantic life. Explore love predictions for all 12 zodiac signs

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Tuesday is Vijayadashami (Dussehra), the festival of victory over ego, anger and pride. In relationships, it is a good day to let go of resentment and say sorry first. Navami ends around noon and Dashami begins, and the Vijay Muhurat falls in the early afternoon. The Moon stays in Capricorn all day and moves from Shravana into Dhanishta in the evening, so emotions are steady and practical. Shravana favours listening, and Dhanishta adds energy and rhythm to plans. Tuesday is also Mars’s day, and Mars is weak in Cancer, so tempers can flare. Shula Yoga adds sharpness to speech, so choose gentle words. Venus, the planet of love, is retrograde in Libra, and it moves closer to the Sun from around October 19. Avoid starting new commitments or major relationship decisions, and use the day to repair what already exists. Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work and image on your mind. Dussehra asks you to burn pride, so apologise first if needed. Mars, your ruler, is weak, so avoid reacting sharply.

Taurus

Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so an old feeling or connection may resurface. The Moon in your ninth house keeps you hopeful. Reflect before making any new promises.

Gemini

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep emotions, and retrograde Venus in your fifth house of romance encourages second thoughts. Talk honestly instead of hiding your feelings. Avoid jealousy.

Cancer

The Moon in your seventh house faces Mars and Jupiter in your sign, so partnership is in focus. Mars can bring irritation, so let Jupiter’s kindness win. Let go of an old resentment today.

Leo

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Don’t turn a minor matter into an argument. The Sun, your ruler, is weak, so humility will serve you better than pride.

Virgo

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection and a romantic mood. Keep things light and avoid heavy promises, since Venus is retrograde. A thoughtful message or small gift will be appreciated.

Libra

The Sun, Venus and Mercury are in your sign, and Venus is retrograde, so reflect more than you rush. The Moon in your fourth house brings emotional peace at home. Avoid making new commitments.

Scorpio

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. Mars, your ruler, makes you sharp-tongued, so soften your words. A sincere apology could repair a recent hurt.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words valuable. Speak kindly to loved ones and avoid bluntness. A family meal or a warm conversation will lift the day.

Capricorn

The Moon is in your sign, which makes you responsible and reserved. Shravana encourages you to listen, so hear your partner out completely. A sincere, open confession will bring you closer.

Aquarius

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for solitude and reflection. Dussehra is a good day for emotional closure, so release an old hurt. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. A supportive friend may help you see your relationship more clearly. Saturn in your sign asks for patience, and slow progress is still progress.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.