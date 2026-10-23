Love horoscope today, October 23, 2026: What your zodiac sign reveals about your romantic future?

Discover your love horoscope for October 23, 2026, and find out what today holds for your romantic life. Explore love predictions for all 12 zodiac signs

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Friday is Venus’s day, and this one is special because Trayodashi begins in the afternoon, bringing Shukra Pradosh Vrat. Pradosh is dedicated to Shiva and Parvati, the ideal couple in Indian tradition, so the evening is a beautiful time for devotion, gratitude and heartfelt gestures between partners. The Moon leaves Aquarius at about 3 PM and enters Pisces, which turns the mood from detached and thoughtful to soft, intuitive and compassionate. Around 9 PM it moves into Uttara Bhadrapada, ruled by Saturn, which favours depth, patience and loyalty. Dhruva Yoga, the yoga of stability, supports lasting bonds. Venus is retrograde in Libra, so use the day to repair and deepen existing connections instead of starting new ones. Mercury turns retrograde tomorrow, so keep your messages clear. Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends until afternoon, then moves into your twelfth house for privacy. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks for patience with your partner. A quiet evening together will help.

Taurus

Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so a past feeling may resurface. The Moon moves from your tenth to your eleventh house, bringing hope and support from friends. Pradosh’s calm helps you let go of old tension.

Gemini

The Moon moves from your ninth to your tenth house, so faith in the morning turns to responsibility in the afternoon. Keep your partner in mind despite work. Venus retrograde in your fifth house invites a heartfelt conversation.

Cancer

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings in the morning, then moves to your ninth house for optimism. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, favours sincere talks. Avoid sharp words from Mars.

Leo

The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership first, then reaches your eighth house after 3 PM, bringing intensity. Ketu in your sign can make you withdrawn, so open up with warmth, especially in the evening.

Virgo

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, then enters your seventh house in the afternoon, focusing on your partner. Let go of nitpicking. A Pradosh evening together is wonderful for you.

Libra

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection, then moves to your sixth house. Venus is retrograde in your sign, so avoid new promises. Show care through small acts and make peace with any lingering tension.

Scorpio

The Moon in your fourth house keeps home and comfort important, then reaches your fifth house in the afternoon for a romantic mood. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient, so keep your tone gentle.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your third house gives you the courage to speak, then moves to your fourth house for emotional security. A sincere message can heal distance. Spend the evening with family or your partner.

Capricorn

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful, then enters your third house in the afternoon, giving you courage to express feelings. Saturn, your ruler, supports sincerity. A kind message will be welcomed.

Aquarius

The Moon in your sign until afternoon makes you thoughtful and reserved. Then it moves to your second house, so your words become warmer. Share what you feel after 3 PM, and enjoy a calm, meaningful evening.

Pisces

The Moon enters your sign in the afternoon, which makes you tender, intuitive and romantic. Before that, you may seek privacy. Saturn in your sign rewards patience. Trust your feelings in the evening.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.