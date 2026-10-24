Love horoscope today, October 24, 2026: Astrological Guidance for Romance & Connection

Discover your love horoscope for October 24, 2026, and find out what today holds for your romantic life. Explore love predictions for all 12 zodiac signs

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Saturday is Saturn’s day, and the Moon spends it in Pisces, in Saturn-ruled Uttara Bhadrapada, so emotions run deep, serious and sincere. In the evening, the Moon comes close to Saturn in Pisces, which Vedic astrology calls Vish Yoga. This can bring emotional heaviness, so be patient with moods and avoid brooding. Trayodashi gives way to Chaturdashi in the afternoon. Vyaghata Yoga, which can bring sharp words, lasts until about 8 PM, and Harshana Yoga, the yoga of joy, follows, so the night is gentler and better for reconciliation. Around 8:30 PM, the Moon enters Revati, ruled by Mercury, a nakshatra of care, comfort and safe journeys. Mercury also turns retrograde today, and Venus remains retrograde in Libra, so double-check messages and avoid new commitments.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your twelfth house brings a need for privacy and rest. Don’t withdraw from your partner out of silence. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to clear an old misunderstanding. Evening brings relief.

Taurus

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so a past connection may resurface. Be patient and avoid rash promises, especially in the evening.

Gemini

The Moon in your tenth house keeps career in mind, and Mercury, your ruler, turns retrograde. Double-check what you write to your partner. Make time for a sincere conversation after work.

Cancer

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and a philosophical mood. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, supports kindness, but Mars may make you sharp. Speak gently, especially before 8 PM.

Leo

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep, private feelings, and Ketu in your sign adds detachment. Be honest about what you need. Avoid secrecy or testing your partner. The evening’s Harshana Yoga helps you open up.

Virgo

The Moon in your seventh house puts your partner in focus. Mercury, your ruler, turns retrograde, so avoid criticism and double-check plans. A patient, caring gesture will strengthen trust.

Libra

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, and Venus is retrograde in your sign. Avoid arguing over minor matters or starting something new. Reflect on what you truly value in love.

Scorpio

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection and a romantic mood, but evening heaviness from Saturn may dampen it. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient. Plan something warm and simple.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your fourth house keeps you home-focused. Family warmth and emotional security matter more than going out. Saturn’s influence asks for patience. A quiet evening together will soothe you.

Capricorn

Saturn, your ruler, supports sincerity, and the Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. A heartfelt message can heal distance. Keep your tone gentle, since Vyaghata Yoga can sharpen words.

Aquarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful. Saturn is your ruler, so a calm, honest conversation is better than a dramatic one. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon is in your sign alongside Saturn in the evening, so you may feel serious and tender at once. Don’t let a heavy mood turn into distance. Revati’s gentle energy after 8:30 PM helps you reconnect.