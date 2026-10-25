Love horoscope today, October 25, 2026: What Does Your Heart Need Today?

Discover your love horoscope for October 25, 2026, and find out what today holds for your romantic life. Explore love predictions for all 12 zodiac signs

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Sunday is Sharad Purnima, also called Kojagari or Raas Purnima, the full-moon night linked with Goddess Lakshmi and with Lord Krishna’s divine Raas Leela. It is one of the most romantic nights of the year. In tradition, the Moon shines with all its sixteen kalas, kheer is left in its light, and unmarried women pray for a loving partner. The Purnima tithi begins around midday, the Moon rises in Delhi at about 5 PM, and the midnight (Nishita) window for Lakshmi puja is around 11:40 PM. Until about 7:20 PM the Moon stays in Pisces, then enters Aries and Ashwini Nakshatra. The full Moon in Aries opposes the Sun in Libra, so the theme is balancing “me” and “we” in love. Venus and Mercury are retrograde, so avoid hasty decisions and let sincerity lead.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon moves from your twelfth house into your sign at about 7:20 PM, so a quiet day becomes a confident, glowing evening. Be bold but considerate. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to listen to your partner.

Taurus

The Moon in your eleventh house brings hopes and friends, then enters your second house, making your words influential. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so keep promises modest. A warm, kind message will do wonders tonight.

Gemini

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in mind, then moves to your third house, giving you courage to express yourself. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread messages. A sincere note under the full moon will be welcomed.

Cancer

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope, then enters your fourth house for emotional security. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, favours family warmth and kheer in the moonlight. Keep Mars’s temper in check.

Leo

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, then moves to your fifth house of romance. The evening is made for affection and shared joy. Ketu may make you reserved, so let your heart lead.

Virgo

The Moon in your seventh house puts your partner in focus, then enters your sixth house in the evening. Spend quality time together before 7 PM. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid criticism.

Libra

The Sun, Venus and Mercury in your sign face the full Moon in Aries, so partnership is highlighted. Venus is retrograde, so reflect on what you really need. The Moon in your seventh house brings your partner closer after 7 PM.

Scorpio

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection until evening, then moves into your eighth house, deepening emotions. Mars, your ruler, can make you intense. Share your feelings openly rather than keeping them hidden.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your fourth house keeps you home-focused, then reaches your ninth house, lifting your hopes. A family gathering or quiet moonlit evening is ideal. Jupiter, your ruler, favours sincere talk about the future.

Capricorn

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak, then moves into your tenth house. Saturn, your ruler, supports sincerity. Make time for your partner despite responsibilities. A heartfelt gesture tonight will be remembered.

Aquarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words valuable, then enters your eleventh house, favouring friendships and hopes. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness. A moonlit gathering with loved ones will lift your mood.

Pisces

The Moon is in your sign until about 7:20 PM, making you tender and intuitive. Saturn in your sign adds seriousness. After that, the Moon enters your twelfth house, so enjoy a quiet, dreamy evening with someone you trust.