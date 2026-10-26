Love horoscope today, October 26, 2026: Sparks, Clarity, or Closure? What the Stars Have in Store

Discover your love horoscope for October 26, 2026, and find out what today holds for your romantic life. Explore love predictions for all 12 zodiac signs

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Monday is the Moon’s day, and the Moon spends it in Aries, just after the full Moon, so emotions are bold, direct and a little impulsive. It is Ashwin Purnima with Valmiki Jayanti and Meerabai Jayanti, a day that celebrates transformation and selfless devotion in love. Purnima ends in the morning and Krishna Pratipada begins. Until the evening the Moon is in Ashwini, the nakshatra of fresh starts, and then it moves into Bharani, ruled by Venus, which brings passion, loyalty and a sense of responsibility in relationships. The Moon in Aries faces the Sun, Venus and Mercury in Libra, so the balance between “me” and “we” remains the theme. Venus and Mercury are retrograde, so avoid hasty promises.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon is in your sign, which makes you confident and expressive. Your feelings may come out strongly, so be considerate. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to hear your partner out before the evening, when your mood softens.

Taurus

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for privacy and rest. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid new promises. A quiet, caring evening with someone you trust will help you feel settled.

Gemini

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and hopes. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread messages before sending them. A friendly conversation may reveal a deeper connection.

Cancer

The Moon in your tenth house keeps career in focus. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, supports kindness, though Mars may make you short-tempered. Show your partner you care despite a busy day.

Leo

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and a wish for meaning. Valmiki Jayanti favours honest words, so speak sincerely. A partner who shares your values may feel closer, especially in the evening.

Virgo

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid criticism or overthinking. Meerabai’s devotion reminds you to love without conditions. Speak openly about trust.

Libra

The Moon in your seventh house opposite your sign puts your partner at the centre. Venus is retrograde, so reflect rather than rush. Evening’s Bharani brings affection and commitment. Be patient and listen.

Scorpio

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Mars, your ruler, can sharpen words, so keep your tone gentle. Rahu Kaal in the morning is better for quiet tasks. The evening favours reconciliation.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection, playfulness and romance. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a light-hearted time. Jupiter, your ruler, favours sincere, joyful moments.

Capricorn

The Moon in your fourth house keeps home and emotional comfort important. Saturn, your ruler, supports patience. Spend time with family or your partner, and let go of any lingering tension.

Aquarius

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. A sincere message can heal distance. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so be clear. The evening favours meaningful conversation.

Pisces

The Moon in your second house makes your words influential. Saturn in your sign supports sincerity and patience. Speak kindly, as Meerabai Jayanti inspires gentle devotion. A calm evening with loved ones will lift your spirits.