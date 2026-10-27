Love horoscope today, October 27, 2026: New romance, Emotional bonds and Relationship advice

Discover what the stars predict for your love life, romance, relationships, and emotional connections across all 12 zodiac signs.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Mars’s day, begins the month of Kartika in North India and carries a strong, direct energy. Pratipada ends in the morning and Dwitiya follows. Vyatipata Yoga from late morning can make tempers short, so avoid arguments and keep your tone gentle. The Moon stays in Aries and Bharani, a nakshatra of loyalty and responsibility, until the afternoon. At about 3:40 PM it enters Krittika, ruled by the Sun, which purifies and clarifies feelings, and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga supports sincere conversations. Late in the evening, the Moon enters Taurus, where it is exalted, so the night is soothing, affectionate and secure. Venus and Mercury remain retrograde, so avoid big promises. Karwa Chauth is just two days away, a good reminder to appreciate the one you love.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your sign makes you bold and expressive until night. Be mindful of tone during vyatipata Yoga. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to listen. The Moon enters your second house later, softening your words.

Taurus

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest until night, then enters your sign in its strongest position. You feel tender, loving and secure. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so keep promises modest.

Gemini

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends, then moves into your twelfth house at night. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread messages. A friendly conversation may reveal feelings, and a calm night helps you rest.

Cancer

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in mind, then reaches your eleventh house in the evening, favouring shared hopes. Jupiter supports kindness, but Mars may bring sharpness. Avoid sarcasm in the afternoon.

Leo

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope, then enters your tenth house at night. Krittika, ruled by your Sun, brings clarity in the afternoon. Be honest with your partner and avoid pride.

Virgo

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, then moves into your ninth house, lifting your mood. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid overthinking. Share a worry in the afternoon, and enjoy a hopeful night.

Libra

The Moon in your seventh house puts your partner at the centre, then enters your eighth house at night. Venus is retrograde, so avoid new commitments. Be patient during Vyatipata Yoga, and let sincere conversation guide the evening.

Scorpio

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, then moves into your seventh house at night, focusing on partnership. Mars, your ruler, is active, so keep your temper in check. The night favours reconciliation.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection and romance, then moves into your sixth house. Enjoy a light-hearted day, but avoid petty disputes later. Jupiter, your ruler, favours kindness and gratitude.

Capricorn

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family important, then reaches your fifth house at night for a romantic mood. Saturn, your ruler, supports patience. A calm evening together will feel rewarding.

Aquarius

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak, then enters your fourth house at night for emotional security. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness. A sincere message will help, and the night calls for comfort.

Pisces

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful, then reaches your third house at night, giving you courage. Saturn in your sign favours sincerity. Speak kindly, avoid blunt remarks and share a warm message late in the day.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.