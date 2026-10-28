Love horoscope today, October 28, 2026: Love, Romance and Relationship predictions for all zodiac signs

Wednesday brings a warm, loving sky. The Moon spends the entire day in Taurus, where it is exalted, so emotions are steady, sensual and secure. In the afternoon, it enters Rohini Nakshatra, ruled by the Moon itself, which is the most nurturing and romantic nakshatra of all, and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga makes this a good window for sincere conversations. Tritiya continues through the day, and Karwa Chauth follows tomorrow, so many couples will feel extra tenderness. From about 2:30 PM, Vishti Karana (Bhadra) lasts into the night, so keep your tone soft and avoid arguments. Mercury, your planet of communication, and Venus are both retrograde, so reread your messages and avoid big promises. Here is your day by Moon sign.
The Moon in your second house makes your words warm and valuable. Say something sincere to your partner. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks for patience. A family meal or a soft conversation will bring comfort.
The exalted Moon in your sign makes you loving, stable and attractive. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so reflect before you commit. Rohini brings tenderness in the afternoon. Be generous with affection.
The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and privacy. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so be careful with messages. Quiet time with someone close is better than a crowded outing.
The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, brings kindness, though Mars may make you sharp. A social evening could bring a pleasant connection.
The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus. Don’t let professional stress affect your love life. Ketu in your sign makes you reserved, so a warm message to your partner will mean a lot.
The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and faith. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid over-analysing. A sincere talk about the future with your partner will lift your spirits.
The Moon in your eighth house can stir deep, private feelings, and Venus is retrograde in your sign. Slow down, avoid big decisions and be gentle with yourself. A calm evening will restore your balance.
The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership at the centre. Mars, your ruler, may make you impatient, so listen before you speak. Singles may meet someone through an introduction. Avoid arguments late in the day.
The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Jupiter, your ruler, favours kindness, so let minor matters go. A thoughtful gesture in the afternoon will ease any tension.
The Moon in your fifth house brings affection, romance and playfulness. Singles may feel a real spark, and couples can enjoy something light-hearted. Saturn, your ruler, favours sincerity over show.
The Moon in your fourth house makes home and emotional security important. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so choose comfort over crowds. A family evening or quiet time with your partner will soothe you.
The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak your heart. Saturn in your sign supports patience. A sincere message will be well received, and an honest conversation can bring you closer.
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