Love horoscope today, October 29, 2026: Which zodiac signs could experience a romantic surprise?

Discover your Love Horoscope for October 29, 2026, with zodiac-wise predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, covering romance, relationships, compatibility, emotional connections and love life insights for singles and couples.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Thursday is Karwa Chauth, the day married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and happiness of their husbands. It is also Jupiter’s day, the planet of blessings and marriage, and Chaturthi Tithi is in force from early morning until night. The Moon stays in Taurus, where it is exalted, so devotion, tenderness and emotional security are strong. Rohini Nakshatra ends in the late morning and Mrigashira begins, so the Moon that rises this evening carries a searching, affectionate energy. The puja muhurat in Delhi is 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM, and moonrise is at about 8:17 PM. Late at night, the Moon moves into Gemini, and the mood turns to conversation and lightness. Venus and Mercury are retrograde, so the day suits renewing existing promises and expressing gratitude over making new commitments.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your second house makes your words sweet and valuable. Express gratitude to your partner. Venus retrograde in your seventh house favours renewing old promises. A shared meal in the evening will bring warmth.

Taurus

The exalted Moon in your sign makes you loving, radiant and devoted. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so show love through steady actions rather than grand promises. The evening brings a deeply romantic mood.

Gemini

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for quiet and gentle emotions. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so choose words carefully. After the Moon enters your sign late at night, your mood becomes lighter and more talkative.

Cancer

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends, family gatherings and shared celebration. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, adds blessings on its own day. Be kind in the afternoon, since Mars can make you sharp.

Leo

The Moon in your tenth house keeps you busy, but make time for those you love. Ketu in your sign may make you reserved, so a sincere gesture or gift will mean a great deal this evening.

Virgo

The Moon in your ninth house brings faith, hope and thoughtful conversations. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid over-analysing. A heartfelt talk about the future with your partner will lift your spirits.

Libra

The Moon in your eighth house can stir deep, private feelings, and Venus is retrograde in your sign. Slow down and avoid big decisions. Moonrise brings emotional relief, and a calm evening restores your balance.

Scorpio

The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership at the centre, which suits the festival well. Mars, your ruler, may bring impatience, so listen before speaking. Singles may meet someone through a family introduction.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruler, is strong on its own day, favouring sincere, joyful moments. The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, so let minor matters go. A thoughtful gesture will ease any tension.

Capricorn

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection, romance and playfulness. Singles may feel a real spark, and couples can enjoy a light-hearted evening. Saturn, your ruler, favours sincerity over show.

Aquarius

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family the heart of your day. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so choose comfort over crowds. A family celebration or quiet evening together will soothe you.

Pisces

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to say what you feel. Saturn in your sign supports patience and loyalty. A sincere message or small surprise will bring you closer to someone special.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance