Love horoscope today, October 31, 2026: Which zodiac signs could experience a romantic surprise?

Read your Love Horoscope for October 31, 2026, to discover zodiac-wise predictions for all 12 signs, covering romance, relationships, compatibility, emotional bonding and what the day holds for singles and couples.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Saturday is Saturn’s day, and today brings a major shift in the sky. Around midday (about 12:50 PM IST), Jupiter, the planet of blessings and marriage, moves from Cancer into Leo, the sign of romance, creativity and the heart. Until late January 2027, affection, confidence and sincere expression are in the spotlight. The Moon stays in Gemini all day, so conversation flows easily. Until early morning it is in Ardra, which stirs raw emotion, and then it enters Punarvasu, ruled by Jupiter, the nakshatra of renewal and second chances, which suits Jupiter’s move well. Siddha Yoga until the evening supports heartfelt efforts, while Vishti Karana (Bhadra) from the late afternoon into the night means you should avoid arguments. Venus and Mercury are still retrograde, so reread messages and be patient. Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak, and Jupiter enters your fifth house of romance, a lovely sign for affection and joy. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to be sincere and patient.

Taurus

The Moon in your second house makes your words warm and influential. Jupiter enters your fourth house, bringing comfort and harmony at home. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid hasty promises and focus on family and trust.

Gemini

The Moon in your sign makes you lively and charming. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread messages. Jupiter enters your third house, giving you courage to reopen an unfinished conversation. Punarvasu favours second chances.

Cancer

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and privacy. Jupiter moves into your second house, which favours kind words and family warmth. Mars may make you sharp, so speak gently, especially in the evening.

Leo

Jupiter enters your sign, lifting your confidence, warmth and charm. The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. Ketu in your sign may make you reserved, so open your heart and appreciate those close to you.

Virgo

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus, and Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde. Jupiter enters your twelfth house, so private time with your partner will mean more than a crowd. Avoid overthinking.

Libra

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and faith, and Jupiter enters your eleventh house, favouring friends and fulfilment of wishes. Venus is retrograde in your sign, so reflect on what you truly want before committing.

Scorpio

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings. Jupiter enters your tenth house, so be mindful of balancing work and love. Mars, your ruler, can bring impatience, so share what you feel honestly and avoid late-evening arguments.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership first, and Jupiter, your ruler, moves into your ninth house, a sign of fortune and faith. A sincere conversation about the future can bring you closer to someone special.

Capricorn

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Saturn, your ruler, supports patience, so let minor matters go. Jupiter enters your eighth house, encouraging honest talk about trust. Avoid secrecy.

Aquarius

The Moon in your fifth house brings romance, affection and fun, and Jupiter enters your seventh house of partnership. Singles may feel a real spark, and couples can renew their bond. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so be genuine.

Pisces

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and emotional comfort important. Saturn in your sign supports loyalty, and Jupiter enters your sixth house, helping you let go of old resentments. Spend a calm evening with family or your partner.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.