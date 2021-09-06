Lucky Birthstone as per your zodiac sign: Birthstones or Gemstones are known to have a strong impact on one’s life owing to the inherent energy that these stones possess. These help in eradicating negativity and infusing positive energies to help you in overcoming your problems. Let us have a look at what stones on should wear as per their respective zodiac sign:Also Read - Janmashtami 2021: What to Donate as Per Your Zodiac Sign to Bring Prosperity in Your Life

Lucky birthstone for Aries

Those born in this sun sign are powerful as they are dominated by the planet Mars. The gemstones that will benefit an individual born in Aries are Red Jasper and Carnelian. These stones will heal the body and bring in focus, prosperity, and luck in your life.

Lucky birthstone for Taurus

Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus. People in this sun sign often face uncertainties in terms of finances and often face restrictions in their creativity, hence, you should invest in Lapis lazuli and Rose Quartz which will bring in the much-needed luck and focus in your life.

Lucky birthstone for Gemini

Mercury rules this Zodiac sign. Stress has been lingering around owing to the various problems that came in the past time and so it is best to invest in Golden Topaz and Chalcedony for those who are born in this sun sign. It will help you channel your thinking abilities and with all the turmoil around you, you will still be able to focus your energy on doing better in life.

Lucky birthstone for Cancer

The Moon is the planet that rules Cancerians. You may feel exhausted due to the continuous struggle in your life and so wearing Moonstone and labradorite can help calm the emotional and personal imbalances in life.

Lucky birthstone for Leo

Leo is ruled by the sun and the most suited gemstone for them is Rock Crystal and Olivine. Wearing these stones or having them in your surroundings will help you overcome all your emotional problems and spur good energy in your life.

Lucky birthstone for Virgo

This is another zodiac sign in the list that is strongly controlled by Mercury and so you can often feel overwhelmed in terms of energy for both the mind and soul. To improve this situation, you must buy Yellow Agate and Jasper and wear them for a healthier and happier life.

Lucky birthstone for Libra

Another very creative zodiac sign under the effect of Venus is Libra. Turquoise and Chrysocolla will help you overcome this drained feeling and stress in life and help you feel happier and bring prosperity in your life.

Lucky birthstone for Scorpio

People born in this sun sign have a strong thinking and energetic nature that makes it difficult for the sign to pass stagnant times where there is minimal advancement. However, if you wear Garnet and Onyx, it will help you overcome the dullness and premature aging with dim energy and make your life brighter and better.

Lucky birthstone for Sagittarius

Those who belong to the sun sign Sagittarius are unafraid but overly workaholic and this is what adds to their unhealthy and stressful lifestyle. Jupiter is the controlling planet for the sun sign and to have a better life, Sagittarius must wear Turquoise and lapis lazuli which enhances their ability to overcome their problems and reach their aspirations.

Lucky birthstone for Capricorn

Saturn rules the sun sign and the birthstones that will lead to a more dynamic and happier life for the people of this sun sign are Onyx and Obsidian. These stones help them gain a perspective of their growth and enable them to remain streamlined and focused in life.

Lucky birthstone for Aquarius

The sun sign is also ruled by Saturn and such people are deep thinkers possessing exceptional mental abilities. People from the sun sign are more interested to work in the entertainment industry wearing Aquamarine and Falcon’s eye will pave a better life for them providing the much-needed positive energy and strength.

Lucky birthstone for Pisces

This sun sign is controlled by Jupiter. To gain a better outlook and stronger vibration in life, individuals who belong to this sun sign must wear Coral and Olivine which will help them gain self-actualization and inner happiness.

Harness the power of gemstones by choosing the right one for yourself! You can wear these as rings, pendants, nose rings, bracelets and can also place them in your surroundings such as the room, aquarium, or other such places in your vicinity.