Karwa Chauth is the most auspicious occasion for married Hindu women. They observe nirjala vrast (fasting without water) for their husband's long life. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on 24th October. It will be observed on the Chaturthi of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month.

On Karwa Chauth, women eat sargi before sunrise and do not drink water throughout the day. They worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their husband's long and healthy life. After seeing the moon, the husband breaks the fast by feeding water to their wives.

Are you thinking about which colour will make you look best on Karwa Chauth? We have you covered. We have a list of colour suggestions based on your zodiac signs.

Aries: Women in this zodiac sign can worship by wearing red and golden coloured saree, lehenga or suits.

Taurus: Women in this zodiac sign can worship by wearing silver coloured saree or clothes.

Gemini: For women in this zodiac sign, they should wear green colour as it is pious and holy colour for them.

Cancer: Women in this zodiac sign can wear red coloured sarees and colourful bangles. Along with this, offering white barfi to God will also be advantageous.

Leo: On the eve of Karwa Chauth, women in this zodiac sign can wear red, orange, pink or green clothes.

Virgo: Women in this zodiac can wear red, green or golden saree.

Libra: On the eve of Karwa Chauth, women in this zodiac sign can wear red, golden or silver coloured outfits.

Scorpio: Women in this zodiac sign can wear red coloured lehenga, saree or suit.

Sagittarius: On the holy occasion of Karwa Chauth, women can wear sky or yellow clothes.

Capricorn: Blue is the right colour and women in this zodiac sign can wear it.

Aquarius: Women in this zodiac sign can wear blue or silver coloured clothes.