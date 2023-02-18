Home

Maha Shivratri 2023 Horoscope, February 18: Libra, Capricorn to Donate; Financial Gain For Aries-Pisces

Maha Shivratri 2023 Horoscope, February 18: Maha Shivratri is being celebrated today, on February 18, Saturday. This festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the term Maha Shivaratri means the ‘Great Night of Shiva’. Find out if the stars are in your favor of you on this day or not. Check out Maha Shivratri’s prediction for all zodiac signs.

Aries- Will see progress in the job. The monetary benefit will be there. Maintain sweetness in relationships. | Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Avoid any journeys. Eat homemade food. Do support your loved ones. | Lucky color- white

Gemini- The job situation will be better. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your teacher. | Lucky color- golden

Cancer- Don’t shift. Don’t be careless in relationships. Mother’s health will improve. | Lucky color- white

Leo- Respect your spouse. A business trip will be postponed. See the rising sun. | Lucky color- red

Virgo- Will go out with friends. Don’t ignore your father. Help the needy people. | Lucky color- golden

Libra- Sourness of married life will be less. Job problems will end. Donate petha. | Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Business tension will end. Respect your elders. A guest is expected. | Lucky color- golden

Sagittarius- Students must focus on their studies. The borrowed money will be returned. Spend time with your friends. | Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Make any change only after thinking about it. The old problem will be solved Donate a red item. |Lucky color- yellow

Aquarius– Don’t get entangled in an argument with friends. The throat problem will end. Do your work on your own. |Lucky color- blue

Pisces– Day will be hectic afternoon. There are chances of financial gain. Keep patience. | Lucky color- brown

