Maha Shivratri 2024: What is Kundali Awakening And How to Enlighten Your Energies?

Maha Shivratri is the day of cosmic influence and reigniting the best of your energies as you worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Here's how to englighten your energies today. Expert speaks!

Maha Shivratri 2024 - Kundali Awakening

Maha Shivratri 2024 special: Maha Shivratri, an auspicious day known as the night when ‘Shakti’ is active, commemorates the celestial wedding of Shiva and Shakti, symbolizing the cosmic dance where creation, preservation, and destruction intertwine in the divine Shiv Tandav.

Through rituals, meditation, and self-reflection, we can awaken Kundalini and experience the journey from duality to unity, finding harmony, vibrancy, and spiritual enlightenment within ourselves.

Concentrating your energies:

Imagine your body as a magnet with two poles: the muladhara chakra representing matter and the Sahasrara representing spirit. Through intense concentration and breath control, an “oversaturation” occurs, triggering an inductive process at the inert pole, the muladhara chakra. This leads to the flow of life energy from the chakra without depletion, releasing intense and opposing energy.

Beyond mere energy polarity, Kundalini’s movement reflects the dance of Shiva and Shakti, symbolizing consciousness and energy. As the primordial potential of consciousness awakens, even the supreme polarity dissolves into oneness.

Finding the balance

On Shivratri, we unlock the potential of Kundalini, symbolizing the cosmic balance between creation and dissolution. Like a cosmic womb, Kundalini holds the essence of creation within.

Think of Shiva as the seed and Kundalini as its dormant potential. Just as a seed sprouts to life, Kundalini awakens within us, transcending personal boundaries to reveal eternal consciousness, Shiva.

As we celebrate Shivratri, the ascent of Kundalini signifies a journey towards unity with the cosmos. It’s a time for spiritual renewal, offering a chance to tap into universal energy and awaken our true selves.

Attaining Self-Realization

Shiva, the embodiment of consciousness, finds life through shakti, the power of reflection. Together, they form the essence of existence, symbolized in the Ardhanarishvara form, where Shiva and Shakti are inseparable halves.

This unity, expressed through Bhairava, highlights the transcendence and immanence of Shiva and Shakti. As we celebrate Shivratri, we acknowledge this divine union and its reflection in our own journey of Kundalini awakening. It’s a reminder of the cosmic potential we can unlock on this special night.

Knowing the Depth of the Heart

According to Abhinavagupta, the heart is the essence of self and supreme Shakti. At its core lies a void called kha, free from duality. From this void surges a state of bliss, leading to pure vibration, or spanda.

This mystical heart pulsates with divine energy, serving as a resting place for light and self-awareness. On Shivratri, we explore the heart’s depth, recognizing its role in awakening Kundalini. It’s a reminder of the potential within, waiting to be unlocked on this sacred night.

Gaining Patience

In straightforward terms, Kundalini’s power resonates throughout the body and the universe, from mystical experiences to everyday vitality. This energy guides us inward, aligning all energies to rediscover our primal rhythm.

Moving from duality to unity, we’re immersed in the pure, transformative fire of spiritual awakening. At each stage, opposing energies find balance, becoming unified and vibrant. Kundalini, the churned energy, trembles and rises to its source: the peaceful stillness of the heart.

On Shivratri, as we seek to awaken Kundalini, we embrace the journey from duality to unity, finding harmony and vibrancy within ourselves. Shivratri, the auspicious night of Lord Shiva, holds immense potential for awakening Kundalini, the cosmic energy within us. As we delve into the profound symbolism and practices associated with Shivratri, we realize that it offers us a unique opportunity to tap into our inner power and reconnect with the divine essence.

