Maha Shivratri 2024: Which Jyotirlinga to Worship as Per Your Zodiac Sign, Astrologer Explains!

Maha Shivratri 2024: There are 12 jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva and we tell you which Jyotirlinga to worship as per your zodiac sign this Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri this year will be celebrated on March 8, 2024, and it is a pious day to accelerate the luck and benefits of each zodiac sign. Chant the mantra of jyotirlinga as per your moon sign and get blessings of Shiva and Shakti.

MahaShivratri 2024: Harnessing Luck Through Zodiac Signs and Jyotirlinga Blessings

Aries: Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga

Mars rules Aries, a sign renowned for its bravery and decisiveness. Situated in Tamil Nadu, the Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga represents purity. For Aries, it’s the perfect spiritual place to focus their vivacious energy on achieving self-realization and inner calm. Taurus: Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga

Taurus is ruled by Venus, a sign renowned for its appreciation of stability and beauty. These attributes are reflected in the tranquil Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Andhra Pradesh. This sacred place’s serene environment can provide Taureans with comfort and opportunities for spiritual growth. Gemini: Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga

Gemini is ruled by Mercury and is a communicative and intellectual sign. Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh, which is perched on an island resembling the holy Om sign, speaks to Gemini’s yearning for wisdom and insight. Cancer: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga

Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which represents feelings and intuition. Bhimashankar in Maharashtra, with its verdant surrounds and abundant foliage, is a good fit for Cancerians who are seeking spiritual nurture and emotional depth. Leo: Somnath Jyotirlinga

The Sun rules Leos, who are regal and self-assured. Leo’s vigor and power are reflected in the magnificent Somnath Jyotirlinga in Gujarat, which is renowned for its sturdiness and grandeur. It provides a spiritual platform for spiritual leadership and self-expression. Virgo: Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

As a sign of diligence and service, Mercury also rules Virgo. Known for its devotion to custom and ritual, the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh is a fitting fit for Virgos who are meticulous by nature and strive for spiritual purity and service. Libra: Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of harmony. The Varanasi-based Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga represents harmony and balance in the cosmos, which is in line with Libra’s pursuit of tranquillity, aesthetics, and spiritual balance. Scorpio: Nageshwar Jyotirlinga

Scorpio is a sign of passion and change, shared by Mars and Pluto. Scorpio’s transformative path of overcoming life’s symbolic poisons and reaching out deeper truths is similar to that of Gujarat’s Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, which symbolizes protection from all poisons. Sagittarius: Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga

Jupiter is the planet of knowledge and rules Sagittarius. Known for its connection to the Godavari River’s source, the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra enhances Sagittarius’s curiosity, exploration, and flow of spiritual enlightenment. Capricorn: Kedarnath Jyotirlinga

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline. The stern Kedarnath Jyotirlinga in the Himalayas is a symbol of Capricorn’s tenacity, fortitude, and dedication to self-discipline and spiritual elevation. Aquarius: Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga

Aquarius is a sign of creativity and humanitarianism, ruled by Saturn and Uranus. Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, located in Maharashtra close to the Ellora caves, resonates with Aquarius’s goal of spiritual enlightenment and universal consciousness as a symbol of the integration of spiritual and earthly knowledge. Pisces: Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga

Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of mysticism. Pisces’s journey towards healing, compassion, and transcendental insight is in harmony with their empathic nature and the healing properties of the Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga in Jharkhand.

