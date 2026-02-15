Home

Astrology

Maha Shivratri 2026: When to offer water during Bhadra Kaal? Know rules and timings

Maha Shivratri 2026: If devotees want to perform jalabhishek and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, they may follow the timings shared here.

Representational Image

Maha Shivratri 2026: The festival of Mahadev is on February 15, and it’s special for the devotees of Lord Shiva. From meditation rituals to offering jal, we understand that you want everything to go right. This year, the Bhadra Kal is aligning with the auspicious day, which has left several individuals confused as to whether they can perform Jalabhishek and Puja on this day or not. However, the experts of astrology suggest that there’s nothing to worry about if done with correct timings.

Bhadra Kaal on Feb 15

In 2026, the Bhadra Kaal is on the same day as Maha Shivratri. The former is likely to begin on February 15 at 5:04 pm and end the next day at 5:23 am. Usually, it’s considered inauspicious, but as per the experts and reports, this year it’ll not remain on earth. Due to this very reason, the devotees can worship the Lord without any fears in their hearts and minds.

Date of festival

The date of the festival’s beginning is February 15. It’ll start at 5:04 pm and will end the next dat at 5:34 pm. The Shiv bhakts chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’ during this time and perform long hours of meditation and perform fasts.

Timings for Jalabhishek and Puja

If devotees want to perform jalabhishek and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, they may follow the given timings. During the daytime on February 15, the mahurats are 8:24 am to 9:48 am, 9:48 am to 11:11 am, and 11:11 am to 12:35 pm. The most auspicious time for the next day is 12:28 AM to 1:17 AM.

The timings to worship during nighttime are as follows:

First Prahar: 6:39 pm to 9:45 pm

Second Prahar: 9:45 pm to 12:52 am

Third Prahar: 12:52 am to 3:59 am

Fourth Prahar: 3:59 am to 7:06 am

This implies that even though Bhadra Kaal is aligning with the auspacious day of Maha Shivratri, the devotees can still offer prayers and perform jalabhishek to the Lord Shiva. They can also meditate for long durations, if they wish to.

Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri has a special meaning for individuals belonging to the Hindu religion. It is believed that the day marks the union of two energies, Shiva and Shakti. People perform fasts and jagarans, offer prayers to the divine, and chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’.

