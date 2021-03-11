Maha Shivratri Horoscope and lucky colour: Shivaratri is an auspicious festival for both the devotees and those who don’t believe in Lord Shiva who’s the destroyer of negativity. He is infinity. This is the best day to connect to Lord Shiva. The women who are facing health problems, job-related issues, or any other issue at the personal level – this is the best day to pray to Lord Shiva and expect sanity and serenity in life. Dhanishta nakshatra will be predominant while the moon will stay in the Makra raashi with Guru. The Maha Shivratri yoga is beneficial for each zodiac sign largely. The wishes are going to be fulfilled while you can take care of a few things in advance. Also Read - Sadhguru Explains Why we Shouldn't Sleep on Night of Maha Shivratri | VIDEO

Here’s how Maha Shivaratri 2021 is going to impact each zodiac sign:

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Aries – This Shivratri is special for the students or people who are not able to concentrate on the studies. Those who have suffered a business loss in the recent past will get some recovery. The day is also good for those who are not getting job offers. The yog is also good for people who have been trying to study abroad or those who have been preparing for the competitive exams.

Lucky colour: Blue, White

Remedy: Offer prayers to Lord Shiva every Monday

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Taurus – It’s the good day for people who are self-employed or people who want to start a new business. Those who are in politics will get a great benefit if they worship Lord Shiva. The yog is such that your leadership qualities will be polished. However, health is something they need to take care of. If you have been neglecting any health-related issue thinking of it as a small one, this is the right time to stop. You should also start worshipping Sai Baba. Do the puja on Thursday.

Lucky colour: Black and pink

Remedy: Do charity for old people, visit an elder home.

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Gemini – You are in a phase where you are taking care of everything on your own – family, work, health, and finances. Your bright period will begin after the Shivaratri. You think a lot and you want to do multiple things. However, what is important for you is to not think but act upon your plans. Just begin!

Lucky colour: White, red

There’s no remedy required

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Cancer – You will feel very spiritual in the coming days. You might begin visiting temples regularly and this is going to provide a lot of positivity in life. If you are someone who’s looking for a life partner, the Shivaratri comes bearing the good news for you. However, you are recommended to take a thoughtful decision. Just because you have been wanting something for a long time doesn’t mean you jump over it when you see it coming. Hold, think and act.

Remedy: Visit the Shani temple on Saturday

Lucky colour: White, blue

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Leo – If you are an artist, actor, or anywhere related to the film industry – this the best time for you. This is also a good time for those who are in the world of politics.

Remedy: Do yoga and meditation. Do the Surya Namaskar in the Brahma Muhurat

Lucky colour: Red, Black

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Virgo – You will be having more opportunities in the coming days. You will have more choices and you will be able to fulfill your wishes. You are going to work really hard for success. You will be adamant to do things and act immediately in situations.

Remedy: If you can, pay a visit to any Jyotirlinga and offer prayers. Pray to Lord Shiva.

Lucky colour: white

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Libra – There’s nothing quite problematic. Everything is going well and the things that weren’t being done or the wishes that weren’t being fulfilled – will get done. There’s a lot of positivity around.

Remedy: Offer food to cow on Friday

Lucky colour: Violet, Grey

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Scorpio – For people in the banking sector, government jobs, and in their own business – this is a good time to expect returns. However, this is not the best time for other things. You will experience some ups and downs. Just go with the flow till October. February will come bearing new gains for you.

Remedy: Follow your own God and focus on your career. Be positive and believe in yourself.

Lucky colour: Black, red, white

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Sagittarius – Good time for students and those who are experiencing problems in the career. In fact, for your love life and marriage as well – this is a good time. Success is your way. Don’t worry about anything.

Lucky colour: Grey, white, orange

Remedy: Worship Lord Hanuman on Saturday. Read Hanuman Chalisa or pay a visit to the temple.

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Capricorn – Finance, and careers are the two aspects you are going to do well in. When Guru and Shani are in the same Rashi, then the good things are bound to happen. You will be recognised. People will start noticing you and your work. This is good for people related to the film fraternity and politics.

Remedy: You be with Lord Shiva. Remember him and offer him your prayers on Monday

Lucky colour: white, black, red

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Aquarius – This is the best time to recover from whatever health issues you have been phasing. The negativity will go away. Recovery is your way in all aspects. After Shivaratri, there are chances that you will stop overthinking and get rid of tension.

Remedy: Pray to Lord Ganesha and he will give you a lot of positive energy

Lucky colour: Red, orange, grey

Maha Shivratri 2021 horoscope for Pisces – Changes are coming your way. You have been trying to fix a few things for so long and this is the time where you will actually see them getting fixed.

Remedy: Worship Shani, Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva. Visit a temple on Monday and Saturday

Lucky colour: Red, pink, white

— Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji