India will celebrate Maha Shivratri on Thursday, March 11. This festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the term Maha Shivaratri means the ‘Great Night of Shiva’ and it falls on the 13th night and the 14th day of the New Moon. It is said that Lord Shiva used to perform the tandava nritya (dance) on Maha Shivaratri and this is one of the most sacred festivals in India. Find out if stars are in your favour this week or not. Check out Maha Shivratri’s prediction for all zodiac signs. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 10, Wednesday: Geminis Should Take Care of Health, Break Recommended For Taurus

Aries: Aries are likely to get business benefits on Shivratri. Apart from this, the married life will be good. They are likely to spend quality time with their spouse. It will be beneficial to work in harmony with colleagues. Students will get success in work this week. You will be appreciated for your hard work. Also Read - Mahashivratri 2021: Panchak Period - Beware of Doing These 5 Things on This Festival

Taurus: An auspicious day for Taurus. Luck will support you in big things. Pending work will be completed. There will be new opportunities in the direction of employment; traders will benefit. Time is also favorable for students. Also Read - Ahead of MahaShivratri 2021, Know About 12 Jyotirlingas And Their Significance

Gemini: If you and your partner have been trying to conceive, then there is good news in store for you. There may be problems with health though. Improvement is possible in later days. You will succeed in your work.

Cancer: Cancerians need to be a little careful this Mahashivratri. Do not be laidback in terms of your health. Seasonal flu or any other health condition can take place. You might get good news related to a job and benefit financially.

Leo: Leos may face problems in making rapport with the family members, especially with his spouse. There will be profit in business, income will be good.

Virgo: Virgo, this day will be beneficial for you. Chronic diseases will be cured. Stay alert from nearby enemies. The last part of the week can prove to be beneficial for people in the business.

Libra: Libra you will be happy and at peace. During this time, you need to work hard to get the benefit of learning. Apart from this, you should take special care of your father’s health. Shivratri will be beneficial for the students.

Scorpio: Scorpio will get the benefit of land-building, vehicles. During Shivratri, your patience towards any task will be an indicator of your success. This week there can be problems in your married life.

Sagittarius: It will be a good day for Sagittarius. You will get all the support of your brothers and sisters in your work. Your performance will be good in the field. Will be able to complete the work on time.

Capricorn: For Capricorn, chances of an increase in wealth are possible on this day. It is possible to spend money on health-related problems. To avoid anything inauspicious and to get auspicious results, you should keep something silver with you.

Aquarius: Aquarius will get happiness like a king. This week, you will get the support of your spouse and you can get any benefit from them. Life partner will get support. You will be able to overcome obstacles.

Pisces: The expenses of Pisces may increase on this day. You can get success and might get lucky in terms of money. You will get happiness from your life partner too. If you keep a little control over your expenses during this time, everything will be good.