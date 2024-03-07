Home

Astrology

Mahashivratri 2024: Astrological and Cosmic Relevance of Keeping a Vrat on This Auspicious Day

Mahashivratri 2024: Astrological and Cosmic Relevance of Keeping a Vrat on This Auspicious Day

Mahashivratri is the 'Great Night of Lord Shiva' and holds deep astrological significance. Read on to know the cosmic relevance of the vrat and other things related to it.

It’s a day when Sanatanis across the world revel in joy, celebrating the divine union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. It’s a day when the devotees of Mahadev become one with his divine consciousness. It’s a day when faithfuls, in huge numbers, offer their obeisance at Shiv temples as they observe a fast.

Hailed as the “Great night of Shiv”, Mahashivratri is an annual celebration which falls on the 13th night or 14th day of the Hindu month of Phalguna (February-March). Devouts stay awake the entire night chanting His name and prayers on this day as a mark of respect and penance to the Supreme power.

It is believed that on this night, the stars come together in remarkable alignment, resulting in a significant upsurge of energy in the world. The day also has deep astrological significance as the cosmic confluence greatly enhances the potential of prayers, meditations and fasting, making it an ideal occasion to embark on a journey of inner transformation or soul-searching.

Mahashivratri 2024: Astrological and Cosmic Importance

Mahashivratri for marriage: Legend has it that Mahashivratri was the night of the wedding of Lord Shiv and Shakti — the two energies incomplete without each other. Their union is the ultimate symbol of pure love and utmost bliss. Therefore, this day has a great significance for married couples. To enjoy lifelong marital bliss, a husband and wife must offer lotus and rose petals to the divine couple together on Mahashivratri. Performing Jal Abhishek before and after the offering also helps couples seek divine blessings.

Cosmic circle of Shiv: According to mythology, Mahashivratri is the night of Lord Shiv’s thunderous cosmic dance, one which embodies the supreme powers of creation, protection and destruction, all in one. He is seen as Nataraja, one who depicts the entire universe as that in a state of constant flux, the cycles of life and death, akin to his each and every step. Like the rising and crashing of waves in an ocean, the human suffering is endless, pulled in and pulled out of endless chaos every passing moment.

However, it is believed that offering prayers and fasting on Mahashivratri presents a surreal experience of cosmic bliss and a feeling of oneness with divine power. In a true state of dedication, it elevates one’s state of consciousness and feelings of absolute satisfaction. For many, the day kicks off the journey of rejuvenation and inner healing.

Planetary Remedies on Shivratri

Sun: Apply chandan tilak (sandal paste)

Moon: Offer raw milk

Jupiter: Offer a handful of soaked chana dal (split chickpeas)

Mercury: Offer Bel patra (leaf of the Bel tree)

Venus: Offer curd

Saturn: Offer a handful of black sesame seeds

Rahu: Offer incense

Ketu: Offer darbha

Mars: Offer honey

For the curious souls: You might think, why the fasting, why not just prayers? The answer is simple. Prayers are a symbol of your utmost devotion to the supreme being, but fasting is an accessory or a tool that enhances your experience of offering the right penance. Fasting is not merely a bodily detox, it is also a window to spiritual cleansing, a way of getting your mind and body rid of negative energy or ill will. It helps to better align your energies. It expedites the channelling of the divine consciousness into your body and soul. Your mind is devoid of distractions and it helps you concentrate on offering prayers like an ardent devotee. You set yourself on a path of inner calm and self-growth.

Fasting also intensifies the cosmic energy that is being absorbed by the body. By restraining from the temptations of the material world and not giving into cravings, you prove that you put yourself over and above the feelings of want and greed. You show that your devotion reigns Supreme, beyond anything else, and it helps you to manifest your prayers more easily. The road to absolution seems much closer and faster. Combined with the astrological significance of the night, fasting sets you on a path of enhanced physical and mental well-being facilitating a form of inner cleansing and spiritual awakening.

Mantras to chant on Mahashivratri: Recite Om Namah Shivay or Mahamrityunjay Stotra 108 times. You can also chant or listen to any other Shiv stotra of your choice.

(By Ms Akkshitta, Founder, CEO, TheSeekier)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.