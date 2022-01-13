Makar Sankranti 2022: Makar Sankranti is considered to be one of the most important festivals in India. The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Poush Mass. This year it will be celebrated on 14th January, one day after Lohri. The festivalis dedicated to Lord Surya and is observed by Hindus. It is believed that on Makar Sankranti, people are blessed spiritually and materially. They donate, do charity to the needy and poor. The value of donating on this day is considered to be much more significant as compared to other days.Also Read - Boards, Universities POSTPONE Exams Amid COVID Resurgence | BIG Updates For Students Here

Astrologer Ritu Kapoor suggests what to donate as per your zodiac sign. The following donation should be made in Sankranti Punya Kal, which will be from 8.30 AM to 5.45 pm.

ARIES: Jaggery sweet, peanuts, sesame with gur (jaggery)

TAURUS: Rice, Curd, White cloth, sesame seed sweet

GEMINI: Rice, blankets white & green, Moong dal

CANCER: Silver, white sesame or camphor

LEO: Copper, Wheat sesame sweet

VIRGO: Green coloured blankets, khichdi (rice & dal)

LIBRA: Sugar, white cloth or kheer or camphor

SCORPIO: Red cloth or sesame

SAGITTARIUS: Yellow cloth or golden articles (patisa)

CAPRICORN: Black blankets, black sesame or tea

AQUARIUS: Khichdi, sesame seeds or rajma

PISCES: Silk cloth, chickpeas, lentil or sesame