Makar Sankranti 2023: Donate Rice, Curd, Clothes, Khichdi And Other Auspicious Things as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Makar Sankranti 2023: Makar Sankranti is considered to be one of the most important festivals in India. The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Poush Mass. On Makar Sankranti, the Sun god is worshipped along with Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi throughout India. The festival is celebrated across India with different names – Makara Sankranti in Kerala, Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu, Sakrat in Haryana, Sakraat in Rajasthan, Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Dahi Chura in Bihar, Makar Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal (also called Poush Sankranti or Mokor Sonkranti), Uttar Pradesh (also called Khichidi Sankranti), Uttarakhand (also called Uttarayani) or as simply, Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Shishur Senkrath (Kashmir).
This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14 and 15. According to Panchang, Sun will enter Capricorn on January 14, 2023 at 8.21 pm. In such a situation, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15 due to Udaya Tithi. It is believed that on Makar Sankranti, people are blessed spiritually and materially. They donate and do charity to the needy and poor. The value of donating on this day is considered to be much more significant as compared to other days.
Here’s What to Donate as Per Your Zodiac Sign on Makar Sankranti 2023
ARIES: Jaggery sweet, peanuts, sesame with gur (jaggery)
TAURUS: Rice, Curd, White cloth, sesame seed sweet
GEMINI: Rice, blankets white & green, Moong dal
CANCER: Silver, white sesame or camphor
LEO: Copper, Wheat sesame sweet
VIRGO: Green coloured blankets, khichdi (rice & dal)
LIBRA: Sugar, white cloth or kheer or camphor
SCORPIO: Red cloth or sesame
SAGITTARIUS: Yellow cloth or golden articles (patisa)
CAPRICORN: Black blankets, black sesame or tea
AQUARIUS: Khichdi, sesame seeds or rajma
PISCES: Silk cloth, chickpeas, lentil or sesame
