What is manifestation: Manifestation means to truly believe in something you want to make happen. It's the power of positivity and laws of attraction. One must remember manifest is not just wanting or yearning for ego and it's not a quick fix. Manifesting a dream comes with putting work and effort into the place you want to be. One of the key things is to keep that positive thought alive, to be patient and to truly believe in what you are manifesting. Keeping positive and honest but also realistic are all part of the chain to creating this.

MANIFESTATION MEANING: CAN WE ACHIEVE ANYTHING BY MANIFESTING?

India.com spoke to Kamal Kaur, a motivational speaker, life coach and trained mountaineer who explained how this phenomenon really works. She said, "Yes, we can achieve anything if we put our minds, hearts and souls into it. But, there are things one asks for without giving. Manifestation is an exchange of energy, feelings, and emotions and comes from deep within the core of your soul – where we can derive love and compassion from. So, we can manifest anything we truly believe we can do. Whatever we manifest comes from a clear vision of bringing our desires, goals and intentions into reality."

MANIFESTATION TECHNIQUES: HOW TO MANIFEST SOMETHING FOR YOURSELF?

Practices such as meditation, journaling, affirmations and visualisation are some of the ways to channel our energy towards that goal or dream we look towards. Trust the universe, know your self-worth and that you deserve your dreams to come true. Acknowledge the small changes that are leading up to your goals, trust the process and never give up. Kaur says, "It is important to stay positive and be open; once we open our minds and hearts we can allow the light in to make the changes we want or to achieve what we want to manifest. Remember what we give out is what we will receive!" The key is to focus on the positive changes, not the negative things that happen as that will derail you from what you really want. Keep the hope and dream alive, put in the effort, and accept that pain and suffering are part of the journey but eventually, your dreams and goals will come true.

Gautaam Borah, a motivational speaker, and an author, has a clear process to make manifestation work. While speaking to india.com, he says, “Our mind is the most powerful ‘genie’ in the world. With this genie, you can achieve anything, anytime according to your wish if you use it in a scientific and smarter way.” There are just three steps to follow and you can achieve anything in life.

THREE STEPS OF MANIFESTATION:

Decide what you want: Make a list of what you dream in life. It may be related to your health, finance, career or relationship. Convert each desire into statements following the rule of 3 Ps – Each statement should be in Present tense, Personal (write using ‘I’) and Positive (write as if you have achieved it). For example, if you want one million dollars, the statement will be – I have one million dollars in my account. Affirm: Meditate on each statement every day at least two times. It’s important to immerse yourself in the feeling rather than uttering or chanting the word. Taking the previous statement of one million dollars, when you meditate on that statement, try to feel that you are a millionaire. Try to visualise what you are doing with this money. Use visuals and paste in your work area that remind you that you are a millionaire. Repeat: Regular affirmation is the key. Make sure to do the affirmation every day.

If you are still apprehensive about how it is possible, here is the scientific explanation of why this works. The universe is a crisscross of energy vibrations. And every thought of ours is also energy with a frequency. Here, we are just creating the right thought (frequency) and aligning with the similar frequency of the universe to create a compounding effect. So, why wait now? Go ahead, implement and achieve your dreams!