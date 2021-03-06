Budh Rashi Parivartan 2021: This year, the Mahashivaratri festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 March, 2021. Mahashivratri is a significant festival that signifies the defeat of ignorance and darkness. Devotees will fast and observe a night vigil on this day dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees visit and worship Shivling on this day as it is believed that Goddess Parvati and Shiva were married on this date in historical instances. However, as per several astrologers, this year on Mahashivaratri 2021, the zodiac signs of Mercury planet will be altering on Shivaratri. Mercury planet will enter Aquarius from Capricorn on 11 March. Also Read - 'Har Har Mahadeva': President Kovind, PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi Greet the Nation on Maha Shivratri

Mercury is passing across Capricorn at present time, whereas Saturn and Jupiter are seated. Mercury passes across is considered important in many ways. The transit of the planet Mercury will provide important results especially in terms of education, jobs and business for all zodiac signs. People of all zodiac signs have to worship Shiva on Mahashivaratri. Let's check what all changes will happen in the month of Mahashivaratri.

Aries – There is good news for people who have an Aries zodiac sign as Mercury may be useful for them. They’ll get success within the works of training and intelligence. They will also have peace within the household. Also Read - Mahashivratri Mela to Commence at Shiv Mandir Kathgarh in Himachal Pradesh on February 12

Taurus – Mercury will likely be favourable for people with the Taurus zodiac sign. Luck will assist them in huge issues. People, whose work suffered in previous instances, will likely be accomplished.

Gemini – People, who have the Gemini zodiac sign, can get success and respect as a result of Mercury. Their everyday duties might enhance.

Cancers – Cancerians, this can be a worrying time for you. You have to take care of yourself as there are chances you might fall sick. Seasonal illnesses might happen. Don’t be careless.

Leo – Marital life of those individuals will likely be good. The love affair of single individuals can result in marriage. Issues will be resolved for those within the marriage and who have problems in marriage life.

Virgo – It’s a benefit for Virgo! Mercury will create positive circumstances for this signal. Power illnesses will start to be cured. Stay away from those who are close to you, yet are enemies. It will likely be good for those who work rigorously.

Libra – Mercury will enhance happiness and peace for this signal. On account of job and enterprise, Mercury can get an alternative to earn income. Close friends will assist you in getting you better.

Scorpio – These individuals begin work by taking the blessings of their mother. Your possibilities of getting success will enhance. Work will enhance, however, the mercury will likely be useful for you.

Sagittarius – Help and assistance will come from friends and siblings, with this support, any big work may be accomplished. The efficiency will likely be good. Will be capable of completing the work on time.

Capricorn – Mercury will likely be profitable for this zodiac signal. There are possibilities for improvement in wealth. There will be peace and happiness within the household.

Aquarius – Luck goes to be on the facet for these individuals. Work, that was stopped, will start this month. Earnings might also enhance. Life associate will get assist. Obstacles will start to be overcome.

Pisces – People should spend before thinking as bills might increase. If you happen to work without consideration, there could also be a loss. So, be careful.