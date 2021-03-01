See what’s in store for you all the zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Each zodiac sign’s unique personality traits have been explained here. Every sign boasts an individual approach to life and predicts how your days will be in this month. Renowned astrologer Ritu Kapoor what’s going to work in your favor in the month of March. Also Read - Horoscope, March 1, Monday: Hectic Day For Aries, Leos to Feel Superbly Energetic

ARIES Also Read - Horoscope, February 28, 2021, Sunday: Temple Visit For Sagittarians, Fun Day For Capricorns

ROMANCE: The love life is exciting this month, although turbulent and unstable. There will be many ups and downs, and never a dull moment. Also Read - Horoscope February 27, 2021, Saturday: Love in The Air For Virgo, Capricorns to Think of Profession

FINANCES: You have the vision and perseverance to achieve magical results at work. There is applause and you spruce up your persona.

HEALTH: You want to present the world a better image of yourself and so take up a gym membership yoga or meditation and find the time to concentrate on improving your health with a lifestyle and fitness regimen.

TAURUS

ROMANCE: A romantic quality in personal relationships, which has been missing for some time. It is a good time to tackle sensitive subjects and difficult people, as you are able to communicate well.

FINANCES: You have lots of opportunities but feel confused as to which one to choose. You need to make that choice and should spend some time thinking about it.

HEALTH: Important changes happen in your health regime too. Your time coincides with the beginning of yearly love and social peak.

GEMINI

ROMANCE: If you are single, give some thought to the kind of person you want to be involved with the qualities that would please you the activities that you’d indulge in.

FINANCES: You’re working hard and succeeding this month. This is good for finance. It indicates a sound and conservative financial judgment and a long-term perspective on wealth.

HEALTH: Health and physical energy is good but you need to take frequent breaks and watch your diet and fitness routines. Aesthetic pursuits and creative pastimes are rejuvenating.

CANCER

ROMANCE: An important decision can affect your happiness and loving relationship. Choose wisely and do not let your heart overrule your decision.

FINANCES: High tech and online activities seem important in the career, and it will be advantageous to keep up to date with the latest developments.

HEALTH: Health and energy are much improved over the last month too. If there have been long-standing health problems they seem in abeyance now. With more energy all kinds of new possibilities open up to you, things that weren’t possible when your energy was low.

LEO

ROMANCE: Good things –a marriage, engagement or new relationship-often cause as much disruption as bad things. A current relationship gets tested.

FINANCES: You take a step-by-step methodical approach to wealth. The goal is to gain mental clarity about finances. It is a period for study and review, not for making major purchases or investments.

HEALTH: Mental conflicts can be resolved through discussion and meditation.

VIRGO

ROMANCE: Love is going well. Singles have the option of something serious or some fun flings in their relationships. Many of you will be travelling.

FINANCES: The financial intuition is excellent. Apply your spiritual understanding to your financial life. Your financial good-like almost everything in your life these days happens through the good graces of others.

HEALTH: The problems can be too much of a good thing you have too much energy. You are hyperactive and perhaps overly hasty.

LIBRA

ROMANCE: The current relationship or marriage has been undergoing testing all year, but this period more so than normal. It doesn’t necessarily mean a breakup, but a flawed relationship could end.

FINANCES: Keep your focus on the career, but make sure you get enough rest too. Aside from the excellent career progress happening, there is more good news this month.

HEALTH: Health problems for yourself or the family should not be neglected, as they can be resolved now.

SCORPIO

ROMANCE: You are happy and relaxed, as there is balance and harmony at home and synergy too. A celebration brings nostalgia as you connect with old friends.

FINANCES: Finance is still good, but more challenging in the month ahead. Earnings happen but you must work, prosperity will happen. All kinds of doors open for you. Happy career opportunities are also coming.

HEALTH: Inability to handle work pressure could compound problems.

SAGITTARIUS

ROMANCE: Love doesn’t seem a major interest this month, compared with other areas of your life. The status quo prevails.

FINANCES: Money is earned through hard work now. It not only comes from your present job but from other ‘side jobs’ or through overtime opportunities that come your way.

HEALTH: You’ve finally figured out how to balance work and play. You sense a shift within yourself at the deepest levels and are hungry now for additional information on alternative therapies.

CAPRICORN

ROMANCE: Singles or unattached will find love opportunities as they pursue their financial goals, or with people involved in their finances

FINANCES: There are more glitches and delays involved in finance. Payments can arrive late. Deals can be delayed. Customers can change their minds. It is time to fill up the emotional gas tank that will make future career success possible.

HEALTH: You can enhance the health further in the ways mentioned in the yearly report.

AQUARIUS

ROMANCE: Wealth and material gifts are romantic turn-ons after that date. Love is shown in material ways.

FINANCES: This is a time for a financial review, a time for attaining mental clarity on your financial position or pending purchases. A time for seeing where improvements can be made here.

HEALTH: Focus on your health. Probably you are scheduling more appointments with health professionals, and this is good.

PISCES

ROMANCE: You might decide to set your relationship issues aside for a while and take some time out to pamper yourself at a health resort or spa.

FINANCES: The financial challenges you face this month are just temporary bumps on the road. Your overall prosperity is not affected in the least. Go the extra mile and put in the necessary work and earnings will come much more easily.

HEALTH: Due to a hectic schedule and long working hours at times, you may feel slightly indisposed and complain of indigestion, common cold, and fever.