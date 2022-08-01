Monthly Numerology Prediction: It’s that time of the year when all eyes remain glued to the calendar. But would the budge of the date see any change of fortune? Would the tick of the clock have any repercussions? 2020 is a grim reminder of the same.Also Read - Kaal Sarp Dosh Upay on Nag Panchami: Effective Tips to Follow For Those Struggling With Kaal Sarp Dosh

But what are the numbers murmuring? Here's India's leading Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani deciphering them to help us know what's in store for us in 2022 in August!

Number 1- (Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th & 28th of any month, as well as Leos)

From this Leo-governed month of August (1, Sun), your very own number, a much better time shall kick in. A perfect analogy- like Sun, your ruler, you too have taken time to emanate and get warmed up. Starting now, your toil would start bearing fruit. Also Read - Weekly Horoscope Prediction, July 31 to August 6: Are Stars Aligned in Your Favour This Week?

Needless to say, it’s a great time to formalize a relationship, for a job/house change or anything that implies prosperity. Financially, a stabler month is on the cards.

Number 2- (Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th & 29th of any month, as well as Cancerians)

This month is from your auspicious ones as Leo, the zodiac ruler is represented by 1, Sun- your favourable number. Make the most of the first half of August so as to eventually sit back & relax; something that you love to do.

You seem to have woken up from your long slumber only to be thoroughly motivated from now on. So don’t waste a second before you execute your due tasks. Versus the previous few months, emotionally & mentally you’ll be on a firm foothold this month.

Number 3- (Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st & 30th of any month, as well as Pisceans & Sagittarians)

Your knowledge, wisdom & hard work shall sparkle in this Leo-governed month as 1, Sun & 3, Jupiter bear similar qualities. The year itself is by and large an auspicious one for you; you have all reasons to rejoice.

You’re a master of bookkeeping & accounting, so financially, your investments would march fiercely in your favour. However, spare some time for loved ones, and don’t immerse yourself in work alone.

Number 4- (Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd & 31st of any month, as well as Leos)

This month is represented by 1 (Sun), and by virtue of Numerology, 4 & 1 are intertwined numbers or twin images. There’s no better time than this for a person of your caliber.

Keep your mind off the heaty disposition of Leo, and be more patient in your dealings. Should you fail to comply, you’ll be more misunderstood than ever. There is a likelihood of well-structured finances; invest long-term only.

Number 5- (Those born on the 5th, 14th & 23rd of any month, as well as Geminis or Virgos)

You’re always on the hunt for a hobby, passion or work. And to your liking, newer opportunities will surface this month. Though try not to deviate from your path. Versatility is a fine trait but over-versatility is not fine.

Work-wise, this is an above-average month for you. In matters of wealth, you’ll see steady growth rumbling towards your Virgo (5) governed month. However, keep a tab on your impulse, as the fiery Leo can derail your emotional steadiness and make you more vulnerable.

Number 6- (Those born on the 6th, 15th & 24th of any month, as well as Librans or Taureans)

Although this month is not the best for you, it’s not at all bad either. This grey area could be used to your advantage; start planning now, and the results would be prominent in the coming few months. Nonetheless, all in all, 2022 (6) is your year. So you have nothing to fret.

Brighter side- Your otherwise emotional state of mind would be relatively stable this month. Both, energy & its synergy will help you up your game.

Number 7- (Those born on the 7th, 16th & 25th of any month, as well as Cancerians)

Number 7 & 1 (Leo) are both lucky for each other. Hence you seem likely to have a good month. Max yourself out in this lovely phase, as this is possibly the best you will have had in 2022.

Others would be impressed by your honesty & skill; number 7’s are true to their work. Financially, it appears to be a substantial period. In matters of the heart, you’ll be stronger & steadfast.

Number 8- (Those born on the 8th, 17th & 26th of any month, as well as Capricorn & Aquarians)

This month is your cue to shine. In fact, expect a streak of good months that would favour you! Leo (1), Virgo (5) & Libra (6) are the next 3 months and the luckiest ones for you. Overall 2022 (6) is a cherry on the cake.

Juice all the opportunities that come your way and optimize this period for your greater good. A very strong financial, emotional & mental quarter seems to be nearing. The ball is in your court now.

Number 9- (Those born on the 9th, 18th & 27th of any month, as well as Arians & Scorpions)

9 & 1 (Leo) are two opposite poles of the Numero-science. So you can expect contrasting qualities between both. It goes to say, this is not the best month for you 9’s, and neither is the next (5, Virgo). Meanwhile, use this time to orchestrate yourself and work on areas that require improvement.

Also, embrace the silence and meditate so you wake up to a more favourable period with renewed energy; this doesn’t mean you stop the grind. Cumulatively, 2022 (6) is your year. Go on & shine, you nine!

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers’ attributes too.