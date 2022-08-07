Kundli’s of the bride and groom are seen before the marriage to check if they are compatible with each other. According to Hindu Astrology, Nadi is of great importance to be a match for a happy married life. There are 36 aspects in the Kundli also known as 36 Gunas. On the basis of these 36 Gunas in the Kundli [horoscope], the future life of the couple is decided.

What is Nadi Dosha?

Nadi is of 8 aspects among these 36 Gunas. In the birth chart, the presence of the moon in particular nakshatra indicates the person, Nadi. It consists of 3 elements – Aadi Nadi(air), Madhya Nadi(fire), and Antya Nadi(water). Dosh means unluckiness and things that can cause problems. By mixing these two terms Nadi Dosha is basically the problem or imperfection which occurs in marriages such as a dichotomous environment between both partners, critical health conditions, and many more complications.

Effects of Nadi Dosha

There will be difficulty in conceiving a child or the baby may be born abnormal.

Having marital problems. Particularly, health-related issues.

A matrimonial relationship may would not last long or end up in divorce

Any bad accident could happen to the couple. They have to endure a wide range of pain.

Effective Remedies that can reduce the impact of Nadi Dosha:

Finding the Right Gemstone: Gemstones are the best thing given to the world. As every stone has a meaning and can cure any problem. The right stone and yantras for both couples will solve the dosh that is there in their Kundli.

Chanting of Maha Mrityunjaya Mantras: Chanting of Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is a very effective remedy for solving Nadi dosha. It’s a powerful mantra of Lord Shiva. If chanted multiple times with devotion during the time of worship, it will absolutely help in solving the Nadi Dosha.

Nadi Dosha Puja: This is a very special and very effective puja done in order to negate the Nadi dosha. It is called Nadi Dosha Nivaran Puja. The puja should be performed with both the partners with an experienced priest.

Donating Food: Donating food is considered a good deed. Donation of things like gold, grains, food, and clothes to the needy people is considered an effective solution to abrogate the effect of Nadi Dosha. To ease the effect of Nadi Dosha one can also donate food equal to their weight for their marriage.

Positive Vibes: It’s very important to keep a positive mindset and be around people who are positive, this will make you attract more positive things in life. Couples should avoid arguments, especially on small matters.

(With inputs from Sheetal Shaparia, Life Coach, Astrologer & Tasseographer)