Nag Panchami 2022: One of the most auspicious festivals of hindu tradition, Nag Panchami is being observed on August 2 this year. This day is dedicated to Nag Devta or snake god and is considered to be a significant day for the devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. On this day, people offer milk to snake god as it is believed that nag devta protects their families from any form of evil. Also, flowers and milk are offered to the idols and placed near snake holes and burrows.Also Read - Kaal Sarp Dosh Upay on Nag Panchami: Effective Tips to Follow For Those Struggling With Kaal Sarp Dosh

People usually fast at this day and make idols of snakes at home. It symbolizes harmony between humans and nature. Worshiping Lord Shiv along with Nag Devta on Nag Panchami removed all troubles from one’s life. Serpents are revered as Gods due to various beliefs and stories as per hindu mythology. However, there are several do’s and don’ts one should focus on this day. Also Read - Nag Panchami 2020: When is it Celebrated And What is The Significance of Worshipping Snakes

Do’s on Nag Panchami 2022

Offer glass of milk, flowers, fruits to a clay idol or a metal snake engraved in temples. Worship deities whole heartedly to remove troubles from your life. Perform Rudrabhishkam on Nag Panchami to seek Lord Shiva’s and Nag Devta’s blessings. Fasting on this day could actually be a good sign for you to connect with Lord Shiva. It is considered auspicious to visit temples early morning and not evening. Also, recite Nag panchmi mantras whole day.

Don’ts on Nag Panchami 2022

On this special day, one should refrain using any cooking equipment made of iron. Farmers and other agricultural workers should avoid ploughing fields on Nag Panchami as it can be dangerous for snakes lives. It is forbidden to dig the land. Also, avoid use of needles and any other sharp-edged objects. Consumption of green leafy vegetables should be avoided. If there is need for you to consume, make sure you cook them without cutting them. Avoid cutting trees and plants on this day.

Before you begin worshipping, keep in mind these do’s and don’ts on Nag Panchami. Also Read - Nag Panchami 2018: History, Significance And All You Need to Know