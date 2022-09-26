Nava Graha Remedies: Navratri is a festival that celebrates power and goodness over evil. On all nine days of Navratri, the devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess with pomp and joy. Furthermore, Navratri is also a significant time to do remedies for Nava Graha. Let us see some universal remedies for this year’s Navratri.Also Read - In Unique Navratri Tradition, Men in Gujarat Wear Sarees And Perform Garba | See Viral Pics

Universal Remedies

Read ‘Sidh Kunjika Strotam’ 9 times twice a day during Navratri. This remedy will bless the native with everything one aspires to in life. Offer Red flowers, Ghee and Malpua to Maa Durga daily during the Navratri in addition to other offerings as per the day Do Shramdaan in any old age shelter homes working specifically for women and abandoned girls. Each one of us is ruled by planet and numbers based on the date of birth and name. Let us peep into the divine world of remedies as per birth number for each person to seek the blessing of maa during these nine days and give new wings to life.

Number 1 (If you cut the cake on the 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month):

Offer yellow bananas to maa Durga each day during Navratri. Also, chant Durga Gayatri Mantra at least 14000 times during the Navratri.

Number 2 (If you cut the cake on the 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month):

Offer white sweets made up of milk to maa Durga daily during Navratri. Also, chant the mantra of maa chandraghanta during each day of Navratri in addition to the mantra of that day.

Number 3 (If you cut the cake on the 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month):

Offer coconut to maa Durga each day during Navratri. Also, chant the mantra of maa Mahagauri during each day of Navratri in addition to the mantra of that day.

Number 4 (If you cut the cake on the 4, 13, 22, or 31 of any month):

Offer Panchamrit to maa Durga each day during Navratri. Also, chant the mantra of maa Brahmcharini during each day of Navratri in addition to the mantra of that day.

Number 5 (If you cut the cake on the 5, 14, and 23 of any month):

Offer sweetened betel leave to maa Durga each day during Navratri. Also, chant the mantra of maa Katyayani during each day of Navratri in addition to the mantra of that day.

Number 6 (If you cut the cake on the 6, 15, and 24 of any month):

Offer halwa to maa Durga each day during the Navratri. Also, chant the mantra of maa Siddhidhatri during each day of Navratri in addition to the mantra of that day.

Number 7 (If you cut the cake on the 7, 16, and 25 of any month):

Offer Maalpua to maa Durga each day during the Navratri. Also, chant the mantra of maa Kushmanda during each day of Navratri in addition to the mantra of that day.

Number 8 (If you cut the cake on the 8, 17, and 26 of any month):

Offer gur to maa Durga each day during the Navratri. Also, chant the mantra of maa Kaalratri during each day of Navratri in addition to the mantra of that day.

Number 9 (If you cut the cake on the 9, 18, and 27 of any month):

Offer ghee to maa Durga each day during the Navratri. Also, chant the mantra of maa Shailputri during each day of Navratri in addition to the mantra of that day.

Whatever remedy you do this Navratri, ensure that you have an open mind and worship the goddess with complete devotion in the Nine days of Navratri.