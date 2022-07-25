Black thread, which is most commonly wore on wrist or ankle, represents protection from evil eyes. According to popular belief, black thread basically protects from negative energies or in other words evil eyes. Having said that, when you were small and your mother first tied a black thread anklet in your leg that was the basic reason for her to protect you, fashion wasn’t what was in her mind. By sacring away all, black threads helps to lead a better and successful life.

The black thread shields us from evil gazes. If you grew up in a typical Indian household, you are probably familiar with the concept of Buri Nazar and how we try to ward off the evil eye. As a result, wearing a black thread in your leg or wrist is thought to help cancel out that negative energy while also protecting you from the ills of black magic that a person may attempt.

However, there are some important rules to keep in mind for wearing black thread:

Always a black color thread should touch your body After wearing the thread, if you face physical, health or mental issues then avoid wearing it. As per Hindu traditions, if a women is wearing black thread on her left wrist then it is considered auspicious. It would be beneficial if you change your thread time to time especially if it has gotten loose or broken. If you do not believe in wearing black thread, then you must chant the Vedic mantras of Shani every Saturday evening. Among the Navagrahas, black is considered a symbol of Shani Dev, and Shani is said to be the factor of karma, so after wearing a black thread, one should always try to do good deeds. It is auspicious to wear black thread on your right or left wrist. When you wear black thread you should recite gayatri mantra everyday to maintain peace. If you can tie a black thread on Saturday, it will be more effective Make sure that black thread has tie knots before you worn

(With inputs from Acharya Sachin Shiromani Ji)