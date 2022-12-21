New Year Gifts 2023: 8 Presents That You Should Avoid Gifting to Your Loved Ones

Giving a gift is a nice gesture but some items have negative meaning especially to your relationship. Here are 8 presents that might consider bringing bad luck in your relationship with your dear ones.

New Year Gifts 2023: 8 Presents That You Should Avoid Gifting to Your Loved Ones (source: freepik)

New Year is about to come and we all are preparing to give gifts or give surprises to our loved ones. Gifting on different occasions to family and friends is a tradition in all cultures across the globe. Gifts are given to let family and friends know that you care for them, it is a way to show thoughtfulness, love and affection. Do you know gifting a few things to your loved ones can have a negative impact in your and your loved one’s life. Khushboo Goyal, Astrologer of All India Institute of Occult Science, listed few presents that you should avoid gifting to your loved ones this new year.

8 Gift Items That You Should Avoid Gifting to Your Loved Ones on New Year:

Scissors & Knives: Never give anything sharp, especially something like a pair of scissors and knives. It is said to bring bad luck. It is believed that it damages the relationship. Watches or Clocks: It is believed that if you give watches or clocks to your loved ones, your relationship might be over like the clock stops ticking. Brings bad luck. Perfumes: Perfumes are not a good option for gifting as it is considered that relationship too will fade away just as the fragrance of Scent or perfume. Handkerchief: Handkerchief stands for tears. It is considered a very bad gift especially for loved ones. White Roses: Even though white Roses love lovely but consider bad omen as they are associated with funerals. Gloves: Gloves are connected to fights, so gifting these warm pretty pieces of cloth creates fights and bad relationships. Peacock Feathers & Dolls: Being the prettiest thing and a peacock feather as the symbol of Lord Krishna, gifting peacock feathers and dolls is not a good option. They are believed to invoke evil eye magic. Black & White Objects: Black and White are traditional colors of funeral, so avoid gifts that are largely black or largely white. It is the color of pain, misères and sadness. So not a good option