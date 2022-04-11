Numerology prediction for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome a new chapter in their cupid life. The industry is buzzed with high energy and excitement on this unison, and this couple together is going to be the most-watched couple of modern times.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Outfits Video: Sabyasachi Trousseau Arrives at RK House But Fans Ask, 'Auto Mein?'

Numerology: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Marriage Compatibility

'Alia Bhatt' numerologically adds to name number 4 (22), and similarly, 'Ranbir Kapoor' numerologically adds to name number 4 (40). Both these name numbers and the alphabets of their name with the strong presence of numbers 4 and 7 in their life suggests their "past life connection", and it is going to be a karma connection unison for them. The presence of number 4 and 7s in their life and number 8 being invited by the duo in their life by virtue of their name style and kriyaman karm increases their karmic connection to each other.

In addition to the past life connection, based on 20+ numerological parameters of marriage compatibility such as Birth Number, Birth Order, Day of Birth, Zodiac Sign, name numbers, Destiny number, Nakshatra Numbers, First Letter of Name, Element of the first letter of the name, First name number, Name numbers, elemental compatibility of name, alphabet -alphabet compatibility of name, running age and ongoing Dasha of number, The marriage and their unison seems to be preferable.

The duo will not show any hurry in becoming parents, and they will take their own due time before taking this decision, and this may prove to be a bone of contention between the duo and family and may lead to issues in the relationship. The numbers suggest that the duo will opt for a medically assisted/unconventional path to becoming parents in future.

Piece of Advice: Choose the day of marriage which suits the couple as per astrology and numerology to reap positive benefits (This will be very vital for the future of this relationship). Try to be deaf to third persons in life and rely more on each other and be more vocal about their thoughts

Numerological prediction for Alia Bhatt’s life post marriage:

Alia is currently in one of the golden phases of her life professionally, and she will win accolades from around the corner. Her choice of film and roles in future will transition her to the next level in her career and will win hearts. On the personal front, she will share a very strong emotional connection with Ranbir and will talk about this in public as well. The current name elements and transits also suggest emotional strain in life, especially during 2024 and 2025. She will prove quite lucky to Ranbir and his family, and together they will witness many prosperous milestones.

Piece of Advice: Currently, name and social media handles are using a different set of names; please use single energy, which is in sync with the date of birth and name to harbour maximum benefits of opportunities being offered at the current time. Be extra careful in attracting additional energies of numbers 4, 7 and 8 in life (The ideal recommendation is not to avoid these energies). Listen to your inner voice and this will solve many things in life.

Numerological prediction for Ranbir Kapoor’s life post marriage:

‘Ranbir’ will take a transitional shift towards his career and will be seen growing his avenues other than acting. He will grow his career towards administrative and behind screen roles like the producer, director, and other business avenues as well. In personal life, the number suggests he holds his emotions within himself, and this may create health concerns, especially around 2027.

Piece of Advice: It is an excellent idea to share one’s thoughts, and this solves many problems that may come up. The current name and social media handles are not in sync with elements; hence choose a name and social media handles which suit you. Furthermore, he needs to control his emotional outburst and also take care of Alia’s emotions. In conclusion, a past life couple is going to tie the knot soon, and their married life together appears good. The only caution is to select the date of marriage very carefully since it may trigger a chain reaction of numerous things.