Numerological Prediction as Per Your Birthdate: The Human civilization across the globe follows different types of calendars to count their date and year to witness the time progression. Vikram Samvat is one of the calendars that is predominately followed in India and as per the same, the new year begins on Chaitra Pratipada (Shukla Paksha) and this year it fell on April 2.

Like the Gregorian calendar, this year, Vikram Samvat new year also falls on Saturday – a day which is ruled by the number 8 (Saturn). Saturn will remain its own signs for the most part of this year and this symbolizes that one will be able to reap the benefits of own action and gain as the year progresses.

General Predictions for India for the next 12 months

The year will pose health risks and public uproar challenges to central cabinet ministers and especially the PM, in the latter part of the year.

The public at large needs to take care of their anger and emotions and do not fall prey to rumours since they may pose challenges to law enforcement agencies.

Flood, Air Pollution, Tremors, Unique/unseen styles of terrorist attacks and sabotage and public uproar will keep law enforcement agencies on top.

South, Southeast and Eastern states may face flood and/or heavy winds

Numerological Prediction as Per Your Birthdate or destiny number

How to Know your Destiny Number: Sum all numbers present in your date of birth and reduce it to a single digit. For e.g., on April 2, 2022; the destiny number would be 3 (i.e., 2+4+2+0+2+2)

Number 1: You’re likely to be blessed with a residential house, and you would receive a lot of love from your children. A vacation with family is expected. There might be some constraints in respect of income. Try to keep yourself stress-free.

Number 2: You will have a good time with the children, and a wedding might happen in the family. The income will increase, and you will also have a good year career-wise. Consume water to prevent dehydration. Bones, joints, and ligaments need close attention.

Number 3: There will be an incredible experience of joy and peace of mind in your family. Children will have a busy schedule, and a family reunion might happen. Take care of your eyes, and those were suffering from chronic diseases might stage recovery.

Number 4: There will be happiness and financial gains, and you will avoid unnecessary expenses. You will easily attain high posts at your workplace, and your colleagues will appreciate you. Drink lots of water to prevent dehydration

Number 5: You have harmonious relationships with your spouse and children. People in the pharmacy industry will experience success. Eye and vision-related problems might happen. Take care of your sleep.

Number 6: To resolve the domestic issues, try to stay calm and listen to everyone’s point of view. Expenses will increase, but income will also be on the higher side. A paternal legacy is likely to be materialized.

Number 7: You are likely to experience some windfall gains. You will focus on productive activities and will give up unproductive ones. Take extra care of your health. Acidity might create some problems.

Number 8: The wife’s health would be a source of concern, but it would be a temporary issue. Your current financial crisis would come to an end. Get routine medical checkups done and go for an evening walk.

Number 9: Children will come out with flying colours in competitive exams. You are likely to gain well through speculations. Those suffering from chronic diseases will surely recover — practice yoga.

In nutshell, the year is to reap the benefits of own efforts and gain from them.