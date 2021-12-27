Lucky Dates to buy property in 2022: Home is where we live – where our life begins and where we spend most of our time. People often say that home is where your heart is, but in reality, your heart belongs to the place called ‘home’. That is the reason why people save years and years just to buy their dream space, a space where they would live, and where they would make hundreds and thousands of memories. That is what people dream of, that is what people aspire to achieve. Let us see how the upcoming year would prove to be for properties.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, December 26 to January 1: What's In Store For You This Week?

Numerological Prediction For 2022: Lucky Dates to Buy Property in New Year:

As the new year approaches, we are inviting Venus into our lives as the number 2022 (that sums to be 6) will be ruled by Venus. Other than that, the year also has the energies of Moon (with no. 2 dominating the figures), and zero (ruled by Mercury and Rahu) will be in support too. So, with the support of water elements, this year is likely to prove abundant and prosperous.

How will the real estate sector perform in 2022

Talking about the real estate industry as a whole, it will be a good time for all the people associated with this field. With Number 6 (Venus) in support, real estate will witness growth and prosperity. Along with 6, Number 0 will also contribute to the growth of this sector. So, if you are thinking of investing in properties or buying one, this is your time.

Not only basic roof and floor, with the growth this sector witnesses this year, big projects like luxury villas & houses; smart homes/technological upgrades will also flourish.

If you are a smart-home brand, you will see a great acceleration in your numbers.

What is the right time to buy Property in 2022?

We understand that buying a home is a dream and that is why we want nothing should go wrong in this process. So, to remove all the hurdles from your way, we have a list of dates when buying the property would be ‘right’.

January: In January, one can choose from 14th, 20th, 21st, and 27th. February 3rd, 4th, 11th, 17th, 18th, 24th, or 25th will be appropriate. March 3rd, 4th,10th, 11th, 17th, 24th, 25th, and 31st are good dates.

April: If you are looking to buy a property in April, then you might want to consider any date among 1st,7th, 8th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th. For May, you can choose from the 6th, 19th, and 26th. If you have June in mind, you can pick any date from 2nd,3rd, 16th, and 30th.

July: For July, you should buy a property on the 29th. In August, it would be better to choose from the 5th, 25th, and 26th. September’s property purchase should be on 1st, 2nd, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th.

October: In October, you should start with the process on the 7th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th.

November: 3rd, 4th, 11th, 17th, 18th, 24th, and 25th will be the favourable dates in November, whereas, in December, you should initiate the process on 1st, 8th, 9th, 15th, 23rd, 29th, and 30th.

These were some general dates according to numerology. However, for your personal purchases, you can always look for dates in sync with your birthdate.

Numerological suggestions to purchase property in 2022

Choose a house on the basis of how it works with your birth date and name numbers. Or, check Vastu of the house to know how it would be good for you.

What if I cannot purchase a property?

Though 2022 looks good in cards as far as purchasing property is concerned, do not be disheartened if you cannot buy one this year. Other than properties, you can plan your investment in stocks & mutual funds tracking the real estate sector/companies and also REITs (Real estate investment trust).