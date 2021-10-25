A pet is an important part of a family and is as beloved as any other family member. They are great companions and are a source of happiness and unconditional love. Animals teach us universal love and make us more human, so we should keep at least one pet with us. However, like every other relationship, your compatibility with the pet also affect your relationship. Your birth date can tell a great deal about which pet is compatible with your number. It makes it easy to adopt a pet compatible with you.Also Read - Astrological Tips For Financial Abundance And Everlasting Health | Dussehra Special

Number 1: People born on dates including 1, 10, 19 or 28 are ruled by the sun. They are known to be determined and disciplined by nature. A dog suits their temperament the most as dogs are disciplined and alert like them. Amongst the various breeds of dogs, the German Shepherd will be the best companion for people with Number 1.

Number 2: People born on dates including 2, 11, 20 or 29 are ruled by Moon. Number 2 people have mood swings. Just like the moon changes its phases, its mood also keeps changing. They are best compatible with sensitive pets like Pomeranian. Number 2 people also get depressed easily, having white pigeons as pets will give them the required peace of mind.

Number 3: People born on dates including 3, 12, 21 or 30 are ruled by the planet Jupiter. Having small chirping birds as pets will keep both, their mood and mind in perfect working order.

Number 4: People born on dates including 4, 13, 22 or 31are ruled by the planet Rahu. As fish is also governed by Rahu, this is the perfect pet for them. Also, as number 4 people are known to be ‘the organisers’, keeping fish will help them sail smoothly in their work.

Number 5: People born on dates including 5, 14 or 23 are ruled by the planet Mercury. They are very restless and look for change every now and then. All kinds of pets suit them as they get along well with everyone. However, Fish suits them best looking at their restless nature.

Number 6: People born on dates including 6, 15 or 24 are ruled by the planet Venus. Number 6 people are very romantic. The musical chirping of love birds will make them happy, relaxed and cheerful.

Number 7: People born on dates including 7, 16 or 25 are ruled by the planet Ketu. Colourful pets like birds and fish will give them happiness. Cats are also good pets for them.

Number 8: People born on dates including 8, 17or 26 are ruled by the planet Saturn. Number 8 people are generally misunderstood in life. Keeping a black dog of any breed will prove to be lucky for them.

Number 9: People born on 9, 18 or 27 are ruled by the planet Mars. Number 9 people are very energetic and they should go in for energetic pets like bulldogs.

(About Dr Madhu Kotiya: A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, Vastu expert, a spiritual and a psychic healer. She is also a channel to Arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues and relationship problems.)