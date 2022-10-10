Numerology birthday prediction for October-borns: Birthdays are a time to reflect on last year, take learnings from the same and move on the path to proactively plan for the coming year and make a year of achievements and opportunities in every spectrum of life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 10: Geminis to Face Tension in Family, Cancer to Get Lost Money - Check Astrological Prediction
The subconscious power of the human brain has imbibed the Gregorian calendar, and it has acquired great significance in impacting our day-to-day lives both in the short term and long term, in addition to Panchang. Let us peep into the near future of October born based on the Karm Positioning System (KPS) and Numerology Positioning System (NPS) of NumroVani. Also Read - Weekly Tarot Card Prediction as Per Zodiac Sign: Sagittarians Should Stop Confronting, Leos Shouldn't Resist
BIRTHDAY PREDICTION FOR OCTOBER BORNS AS PER YOUR BIRTHDATE
Also Read - Numerology: What Does Your Birth Date Reveal About Your Hidden Personality Trait?
- Number 1 (If you cut the cake on the 1, 10, 19, 28 of October): The coming year will need you to focus on one thing and utilize all energy in one direction. This is the time to keep your self-confidence and motivation high, and you may seek advice from a mentor to remain positive.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You should keep a shiny grey hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to do shramdaan (physical volunteering) at any religious place of worship/community service at least once weekly.
- Number 2 (If you cut the cake on the 2, 11, 20, and 29 of October): The coming year is a time to watch out for emotions and be very cautious in dealing with people. The year will appear like past things reappearing in life with a new spectrum. This is the time of evolving in the journey.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You should keep a hanky of red colour with white dots on it. Also, one can meditate on 720 Hz sound for 18 mins daily.
- Number 3 (If you cut the cake on the 3, 12, 21, and 30 of October): The coming year will open new doors in your professional and personal life. One needs to be with an open mind and heart to accept new beginnings and make those beginnings bigger in life.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a baby pink hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to follow the advice of a father/father figure/guru to make the best out of this year.
- Number 4 (If you cut the cake on the 4, 13, 22, and 31 of October): The coming year for you is going to be tricky, and one needs to be very strong and manage one’s emotions and thoughts carefully. The year will keep you busy with your personal life, so striking a balance between your personal and professional life would be key for the year.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a silver coin with you during the year. Also, this is a year to involve self in imparting one’s skills to the needy.
- Number 5 (If you cut the cake on the 5, 14, and 23 of October): The coming year for you is going to be a year of ‘new learnings and skill development. Life would put you in situations wherein you will explore your creative side and achieve more in every walk of life.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a yellow/golden hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to meditate on 528 Hz for 12 mins daily.
- Number 6 (If you cut the cake on the 6, 15, and 24 of October): The coming year will test your patience and zeal to adapt to new situations and circumstances in life. The year will offer you opportunities for a lot of travel.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can meditate daily at 430 Hz for 19 mins. Also, you can keep a hanky of light blue colour with you during the year.
- Number 7 (If you cut the cake on the 7, 16, and 25 of October): The coming year will bring new dimensions to your life, and you will rediscover your previous skill, which will help you during the year. The number suggests being cautious of speech as your words may hurt someone near dear.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a hanky of light green colour during the year. Also, one can involve self in gardening and other nature prevention initiatives.
- Number 8 (If you cut the cake on the 8, 17, and 26 of October): The coming year will have your luck and charm with you. The year will offer you new opportunities for travel, exploration and new beginnings in life.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a baby pink hanky with you during the year. Also, one can feed white sweets to the spouse every Friday.
- Number 9 (If you cut the cake on the 9, 18, and 27 of October): The coming year will keep you busy with self-introspection and reflection. This is time to put a caution on mindful thought vs overthinking. It would be great to speak out with friends and family.
Luck Enhancing Tip: Take regular breaks to a natural hilly place. Also, one can keep a brown colour hanky with self during the year.