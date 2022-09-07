Numerological prediction as per birthdate: Birthdays are extraordinary moments for each one of us. Everyone brainstorms and plans to make the best out of their birthday and celebrate it in the best manner.Also Read - What is Manifestation And How Does it Work? Can You Really Achieve Anything by Simply Manifesting? Experts Speak
At the same time, birthdays are also an excellent time to plan for the coming year and make it more prominent in all spectrums of life, from personal to professional. Astrology and Numerology can be that expert saarthi in your life that can help you steer your ship in the right direction and at the right time. Based on my proprietary research on Karm Positioning System (KPS) and Numerology Positioning System (NPS), we are peeping into the near future of people born in September every year.

- Number 1 (If you cut the cake on the 1, 10, 19, and 28 of September): The coming year will keep you busy managing your emotions. This is the time wherein introspection can impact your confidence.
Luck Enhancing Tip: Try positive affirmations regularly, saying, “I am blessed with confidence and prosperity” during the year. You can also keep a brown hanky with you during the year.
- Number 2 (If you cut the cake on the 2, 11, 20, and 29 of September): The coming year is a time to put your best foot forwards and put your every effort in one direction. This is time to focus on one thing and use all energy in one direction.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You should keep a shiny purple hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to do shramdaan (physical volunteering) in any old age home at least once weekly.
- Number 3 (If you cut the cake on the 3, 12, 21, and 30 of September): The coming year will have your luck on your side in all your initiatives. You need to be extra careful of getting casual or overconfident.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a maroon hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to do meditation regularly with a 9 Hz sound for 12 mins daily.
- Number 4 (If you cut the cake on the 4, 13, 22, 31 of September): The coming year for you is going to be a year of ‘new initiations’. Life would bring many new beginnings and avenues in every walk of life.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a pink hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to do Surya namaskar daily and watch the rising sun for at least 5 mins daily.
- Number 5 (If you cut the cake on the 5, 14, and 23 of September): The coming year for you is going to be a year of ‘new emotions and waves. Life would put you in situations wherein your emotional quotient would be at its best use.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a shiny white hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to do shramdaan (physical volunteering) in any women-focused shelter homes at least once weekly.
- Number 6 (If you cut the cake on the 6, 15, and 24 of September): The coming year will have your luck on your side in all your initiatives. The year will bring an opportunity for you to learn new skills and grow yourself, latching upon the opportunities with both hands.
Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a golden/yellow hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to do meditation regularly with 6 Hz sound for 18 mins daily.
- Number 7 (If you cut the cake on the 7, 16, and 25 of September): The coming year will test your patience and perseverance. The number suggests you to extra careful, especially towards your emotional wellbeing.
Luck Enhancing Tip: This is a year to do shramdaan (physical volunteering) in any blind/specially enabled focused shelter homes at least once weekly. Also, this is a year to do meditation regularly with 417 Hz sound for 18 mins daily.
- Number 8 (If you cut the cake on the 8, 17, and 26 of September): The coming year will have your luck, giving you all impetus you need in life. The year will shower you with growth in your personal and professional life.
Luck Enhancing Tip: Meditating with 528 Hz for 23 mins during the year will enhance the luck support factor.
- Number 9 (If you cut the cake on the 9, 18, and 27 of September): The coming year will have your luck factor supporting you in every initiative of yours. The year will shower newer beginnings in professional and personal life.
Luck Enhancing Tip: Meditating with ‘OM’ for 24 mins during the year will enhance the luck support factor.