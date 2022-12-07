Numerology: Birthday Prediction For People Born in December And Lucky Tip

If you are born in December, here's your birthday prediction and how this year is going to be for you as per numerology. Also, check one 'luck enhancing tip' by an expert.

Numerology prediction for December born: Hello December Born! Waited a long for your birthday in 2022 to knock on your door! No worries, make this birthday a birthday to proactively give wings to yourself, your aspirations and dreams. The presence of ‘12’ in the number of months blesses the December born with an innate ability to assess the pros and cons of all situations. This year is special for December born (like March) as the single digit sum of month and year comes out to 9. This special presence makes it a crucial opportunity to tune yourself to the cosmic energy of the universe.

Let us peep into the near future of December, born based on the Karm Positioning System (KPS) and Numerology Positioning System (NPS) of NumroVani.

Number 1 (If you cut the cake on the 1, 10, 19, and 28 of December): The coming year is a time to welcome new opportunities in life. The year also talks about welcoming new growth paths in the professional domain.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You should keep an orange hanky with you during the year. Also, you can chant ‘Surya Gayatri Mantra’ during the year. Number 2 (If you cut the cake on the 2, 11, 20, and 29 of December): The coming year will test your skills to manage emotions and mind. The year also symbolizes being very careful in trusting people blindly.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You should keep a hanky of pink colour with you. Also, you can chant ‘Rudra Gayatri Mantra’ during the year. Number 3 (If you cut the cake on the 3, 12, 21, and 30 of December): The coming year is a time to hone and learn new skills to open the door to opportunities. The year will test your patience amidst tough times.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a hanky of yellow colour with you during the year. Also, if possible, try meditating at the “OM” sound for 12 minutes daily. Number 4 (If you cut the cake on the 4, 13, 22, and 31 of December): The coming year will pose numerous opportunities to test your patience. Also, this is a year to believe in self-potential and listen to the inner voice of self.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a light blue hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to meditate on 19 Hz music for 11 mins daily. Number 5 (If you cut the cake on the 5, 14, and 23 of December): The coming year will test your resilience and determination. The year suggests you stick to one thing and reach perfection in the same.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a light green hanky with you during the year. Also, this is a year to meditate on 528 Hz music for 23 mins daily. Number 6 (If you cut the cake on the 6, 15, and 24 of December): The coming year will require you to balance your personal and professional life. Also, the year will offer you opportunities to reap fruits from your efforts and gain name and fame in every endeavour.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a pink colour hanky with you. Also, this is a year to meditate on 6 Hz for 6 mins daily. Number 7 (If you cut the cake on the 7, 16, and 25 of December): The coming year will test your patience and self-belief. The year suggests listening to the inner voice of self and not losing the self-belief on own potential and capabilities.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a hanky of light grey colour during the year. Also, one can involve self in travel. Number 8 (If you cut the cake on the 8, 17, and 26 of December): The coming year will keep you busy with unwanted stuff and priorities. Also, the year suggests you decide by assessing any decision’s long-term and short-term impact.

Luck Enhancing Tip: You can keep a purple hanky with you during the year. Also, one can do some volunteering in an old age home regularly. Number 9 (If you cut the cake on the 9, 18, and 27 of December): In the coming year would be very important to prioritize the work at hand rather than spreading thoughts to the untravelled territory. The year also suggests being cautious in blindly trusting someone.

Luck Enhancing Tip: Take regular breaks to a place near to water body as well as spend some time developing some hobby which gives you mental calmness.

— by numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar