Career prediction as per numerology: In the times when people are losing jobs, business bear losses, and the careers of college students is in dark, let us see how the year will be for each birth number. As per numerological calculations, this year will be very fruitful for women entrepreneurs.

Also, the entertainment industry along with beauty, fashion, tourism and hospitality, occult science, media, pharmaceuticals, and medicine will witness growth this year.

Let us see how the careers look for each birth number this year.

Number 1 (If you cut the cake on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month)

You will win your business in 2022. You are likely to get a promotion. You’ll have fantastic results in the middle of the year, and your business will flourish as well. You may have to put in a lot of effort now, but it will pay off in the long run. Conflicts with partners are possible in the corporate world.

Number 2 (If you cut the cake on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month)

This year will see significant work advancement. When things don’t go as planned, don’t get too worked up about it. Rather, continue to do what you think and believe is right. In terms of business and career, 2022 will be a better year than 2021. Positive job outcomes will be seen by working professionals. Keep your cool in mid-2022 if you own a firm.

Number 3 (If you cut the cake on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

You will be blessed with good fortune. This year will provide you with numerous opportunities.

This year, you must maintain your resolve; only then will you be able to succeed in your activities and initiatives. Overall, this year, your business and career may swim upstream.

Number 4 (If you cut the cake on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month)

This year is set aside for entrepreneurs to engage in the most CSR initiatives possible. Your money will grow exponentially, and your career will benefit as well.

Number 5 (If you cut the cake on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

This year, you’ll need to rely on your strong quality of effective leadership abilities.

Number 6 (If you cut the cake on 6, 15, 24 of any month)

You’ll likely look into opportunities that will allow you to improve professionally and financially. This is most likely to happen in the second part of the year. Seasoned businessmen and entrepreneurs will reap great rewards and prosper in their endeavours.

Number 7 (If you cut the cake on 7, 16, 25 of any month)

In 2022, businesses will reach unprecedented heights. In your line of employment, you will have to put in a lot of effort. The pace of work will be incredible, and the management will recognise your dedication. The bottom line is this:

Number 8 (If you cut the cake on 8, 17, 26 of any month)

If you’re looking for a new job or business, this is the year to look for one, reorient yourself, or move on, especially if you had a bad year in 2021. Breaking the locks requires combative efficiency, not a half-hearted endeavour. The field of possibilities is vast; it is up to you to determine your worth. The bottom line is that 2022 will be a windfall for business and corporate executives. Career-wise, it will be a fruitful year.

Number 9 (If you cut the cake on 9, 18, 27 of any month)

Your work life will be a little interrupted at the start of the year. Your business rivals will attempt to harm you, but they will be unable to do it. Things will start to flow more smoothly because you will be able to stay relaxed, and your customer and vendor relationships will improve. It’s time to establish a game plan and brush up on your business skills. Yes, those in the corporate sector may experience an increase in their pay.

Small hiccups and hurdles will keep coming and going, but one should never stop growing. Hope this year you get everything that you aspire.

Disclaimer: These are general predictions based on the birth number. Your name, date of birth and current Dasha determined the exact result one get during the year.