Every person has a personal choice for certain types of music, colours, foods, or even numbers. Some people indeed believe their favorite number to be their good luck charm. Have you ever wondered if your favourite number reveals your personality? Like every person, every number is distinct. Each of us is assigned a number that corresponds to our traits and personalities under the influence of the planet that rules our sign. Hence, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, wants you to choose your favourite number and see if you are exactly the same as said. Try it now!Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 19: Best Day at Work For Cancerians, Leo to Get Money

Lets see what your favourite numbers reveals about your personality

Number 1 Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 18, Thursday: Job-Related Problems Will End For Aries, Taurus Will be Financially Strong

Number 1 is ruled by the planet Sun. This number is frequently used to signify the best and represents a leader who is constantly on the frontline. You have unique thoughts and use them to pursue independence and freedom for yourself. The number one represents strength and bravery and is frequently regarded as arrogant and demanding. However, you are charming, smart, and attractive. Your motivation and tenacity keep you moving forward. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 17, Wednesday: Cancerians Shouldn't Lend Money, Leos Should Avoid Arguing

Number 2

Those who prefer the number 2 are highly perceptive, empathetic, and creative. This number, which combines both good and negative aspects, stands for duality. Your ruling planet is Moon. You naturally bring people together and bring peace. You accept your flaws as well as your strengths, which empowers your personality.

Number 3

You are energetic, outspoken, and clearly envision the future. You are able to connect with others quickly. You are governed by the planet Jupiter, which is the planet of luck and miracle. The number three is believed to be sacred and is associated with balance, knowledge, and wisdom.

Number 4

You have a lot of self-confidence and faith, and you can frequently distinguish between right and wrong. You are a wise person who seeks the truth. You are incredibly committed to your life, a logical and organized personality. You have a strong chance to succeed in your life because of your tenacity and perseverance. You are governed by the powerful planet Sun.

Number 5

You enjoy facing difficulties, and you do so with daring and courage. You have outstanding leadership skills, are impulsive, curious, and enjoy traveling. You occasionally reflect immaturity, carelessness, and aggression. You are exceptionally knowledgeable and blessed with creative skills. But like your ruling planet Mercury, you are very fiery.

Number 6

You are governed by Venus, the planet of love and peace. You have empathy for other people and are constantly trying to assist them. You are always willing to listen to others’ problems. Because you are creative, you want to share many ideas with the world. However, people frequently misunderstand you for being arrogant.

Number 7

You are dependable and obedient, and you’ll always be there to lend a hand to a needy person. Perfectionism, protection, safety, and rest are all represented by the number 7. This number is considered extremely lucky. Because the Moon is your ruling planet, you are incredibly appealing and have a charming personality.

Number 8

You are passionate and intense; once you have decided on your goals and aspirations, nothing can stop you. You are quite trustworthy and have a positive outlook towards life. On the other hand, you are governed by the planet Saturn, which makes you intellectual, perceptive, and self-driven.

Number 9

As you are governed by the planet Mars, your main motive in life is to have a positive impact on the world. You possess great leadership qualities and love doing new things. You constantly strive to be at the top of your game, and nothing can stop you from accomplishing your goals.

So, were your numbers right, or did they reveal your whole new personality? We are sure it revealed the hidden secrets of your personality.