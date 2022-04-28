Numerology Forecast for May: It’s that time of the year when all eyes remain glued to the calendar. But would the budge of the date see any change of fortune? Would the tick of the clock have any repercussions? 2020 is a grim reminder of the same!Also Read - Vastu Tips For Placing Temple at Home: Tips for Mandir Sthapana And Consequences of Wrong Direction

Fed-up of the pandemic and lockdowns never has anyone ever wanted a change so bad! But what are the numbers murmuring? Here's India's leading Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani deciphering them to help us know what's in store for us in 2022 in May!

Number 1- (Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th & 28th of any month)

A fairly decent month; not the one that'll make you change fortunes in a snap, but a steady & sound period awaits you. As long as it doesn't pose against you, you could use it as your claim-to-fame!

In matters of the heart, this could be a mellow month, start-to-finish. Unlike your generally dominating nature, you’ll instead be more patient & adjusting in this Venus-governed (6) period.

Financially as well, there may not be any big blows as such; however, you might end up leaking some of your wealth on luxury, leisure & self-care!

Also, some of your money would be spent on those in need- the onus is on your #1 generosity. Furthermore, Venus shall help you converge your energies towards calm-headedness.

Number 2- (Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th & 29th of any month)

This month would make you emotionally brittle & more sensitive than you already are. However, with that comes the bonus of intuition too. You’re psychic receptivity shall help you understand people & situations a lot better than ever.

Even though you’ll gauge between right & wrong, eventually you’ll find that your rationality & decision-making won’t be in accordance with your understanding. It simply goes to say that despite knowing the consequences, you’ll favour your heart over the mind.

Speaking of the heart, you may be blessed with love or your existing relationship (if in a mess) could improve drastically. In fact, twos could become threes or fours. Uff, 2 much!

Those in the entertainment fields such as the film industry, theatre, media, fashion, arts of all kinds & all the glitzy lines would most certainly do well this month. This is because 2 (Moon) & 6 (Venus), both represent creativity, and this is a Taurus-governed month represented by #6.

Number 3- (Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st & 30th of any month)

Just as good as the last month may have been, this month too, shall prove to be a winner for you! Be it at work or on the personal front, you are likely to attain contentment eventually. But that shouldn’t make you want to compromise on your impending efforts.

Go berserk, for you are in for some gains; provided you burn the midnight oil. Your calculative & practical approach will see you hit the ball out of the park. But remember to strike a balance between commitments & pleasure. Try not to overwork yourself. After all, ‘burnout’ is not a sign of progress.

Financially, a secure chapter seems to be on the cards. Your analytical thinking makes you a master of book-keeping, so there shall indeed be a balance in statements. Expenses less incurred equals more savings recurred!

Budding relationships are likely to elevate to newer heights. And those with sour equations may find a remedy too.

Number 4- (Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd & 31st of any month)

You’re a misfit & a maverick for a reason. You’re cut out for bigger things in life. Beware of associates with an ulterior motive against you. If someone puts you down, it only means that their thoughts don’t match with yours; that doesn’t make you wrong.

You have a penchant for the good things of life, so this month shall definitely offer you that. But ensure that it’s not at the cost of your work. Moreover, the gifts of luxury, comfort & a good standard of living shall be bestowed upon you.

You’ll have plenty of time to finish your tasks, as well as to enjoy in your downtime; so strike the right balance. Those hungry for love could meet luck!

Out of all qualities that compose you, overthinking, as a virtue, is the most dangerous. Remember that it is not equivalent to sensible thinking.

Number 5- (Those born on the 5th, 14th & 23rd of any month)

The Arian (9) governed April may not have suited you as much as you had expected. But if it did, consider the year 2022, cumulatively, to be your lucky one. This month however is your time for redemption. Taurean (6) period will serve you rather lavishly.

Your biggest enemy is monotony, but this month is set to offer you a lot on the platter. Brace yourself for an increment at work, a change of residence, or even some sort of growth in your relationship trajectory.

Money will stream in abundantly this month. However, you need to put it to the right use. Avoid over-indulging & splurging your hard-earned money on unnecessary things.

And more specifically, keep a hand’s distance from gambling; volatility doesn’t suit the already mercurial No. 5’s. Money that you earn from gambling today will be lost to gambling tomorrow; there is no way out.

Number 6- (Those born on the 6th, 15th & 24th of any month)

As you already know, 2022 which adds to 6 (your primary number) is one of your most favourable years from the past & coming few; there is no reason not to optimize it to your potential.

Leave no stone unturned at covering the lost ground, and regain all that’s in your range of motion. This is very much the time you’ve been waiting for. And If you haven’t yet sown the seeds of labour, it’s not too late. An even better 2022 shall begin hereon- from the current Taurean (6) period right until the end of December.

Financially, it looks like a promising month; but don’t exhaust your reserves yet. Tread cautiously while spending the extra buck on immaterial things. Learn to save for the rainy day, if any.

Wondering if it’s an appropriate time to take a stride in your career or relationship? Let’s simply say, there’s none like this time, at least around the corner. All in all, a fulfilling month!

Number 7- (Those born on the 7th, 16th & 25th of any month)

This month is governed by the number 6, which is a universally auspicious number. But in tandem, your primary number 7, and #6 are not the best of friends per se. However, this is your cue to start investing

You might undergo a sort of rough patch at work or on the personal front. Unfortunately, you may have to endure the same for a while more. Remember that every cloud has a silver lining.

The year also could bring with it a sense of melancholy. But fret not; you’re a prodigy at spiritual resonance. Stay guarded, and ensure that you’re connected to reality.

Keep in mind that while the illusion may seem beautiful, the rewards that await you belong to the real world, and you have to work your way to earn them.

Number 8- (Those born on the 8th, 17th & 26th of any month)

The coming few days would be rock-solid and sturdy for your 8’s, as 6 is considered to be the most auspicious number. And much to your solace, this happens to be a Taurus-governed, number 6 months.

If you’ve been following this space, you know exactly what to expect in such a scenario. To say the least, your love life could hit new highs in this Venus-ruled month of love, peace & harmony. There’s no better time to make things official with your dearly beloved (if any).

And those running out of fortune-cookies could most certainly get lucky-in-love this month. This period could also pave your work-life with gold! So keep an eye out for the offers on the table.

Your work shall fetch you much of your desired recognition & appreciation. It could even get you a promotion that has been long due.

Number 9- (Those born on the 9th, 18th & 27th of any month)

This is your prime time to map out your course of action for the coming few months until December. Lay the foundation of a brighter tomorrow in this Taurus-governed (#6) month. (If you’re not aware, 3, 6 & 9 are a family of numbers lucky for each other.)

Unlike your otherwise temperamental nature, you are likely to be influenced by the gracefulness & patience of #6 (Venus). Your impulse could thus take a backseat, and make you more rational.

If you’re anyway planning to change your job or line of work, this seems like ‘the’ moment. Don’t hesitate if a lucrative opportunity comes knocking. But if you stand to lose security in the bargain, then wait until you get a strong backup.

Mindfulness & consciousness are practices you need to adhere to. In that case, this month is second to none, especially if you’re planning to start Yoga, Pranayama or meditation!

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers’ attributes too.