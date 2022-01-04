Health prediction for 2022 as per your birthdate: Given the present time, health and well-being has become the biggest concern all around the globe. Though no one can know what the future beholds for us, with sciences like astrology, numerology, tarot, we can surely predict the possibilities that might happen. With this, we can help us be cautious and take care of ourselves if any bad news is likely to come.Also Read - Numerology Monthly Prediction For 2022: Here’s January Numerology Predictions by Astro-Numerologist

2022 coming right on our doors, here are some health-related predictions according to the birth numbers. All in all the year looks good for everyone, but if you come across some problem with your number, you can always be cautious about the next step and save yourself from trouble. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 2 to January 8: What's In Store For You This Week?

Number 1 (If you cut the cake on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month)

This year, eat more fruits and vegetables and strictly avoid junk food. You might also come across some accidents, so be safe. Also, take good care of your eyes and mental health and there is a possibility that you might have a high BP issue. Also Read - How Will The New Year 2022 be For You As Per Your Birthdate - Numerological Prediction

Number 2 (If you cut the cake on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month)

This is not the year to be careless. Keep your health on watch, or else you might undergo some trouble. The health situation of yourself, your parents, and your children will be stable and you can expect good health coming their way this year. Just incorporate 30 minutes of walking into your daily schedule as it can do wonders.

Number 3 (If you cut the cake on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Do not take stress and mental health lightly. Try and indulge in some meditation and walks to keep calm. Consuming alcohol, deep-fried foods is a no for you. You might have stomach-related issues too.

Number 4 (If you cut the cake on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month)

Skin and gut problems are likely to happen in the first quarter. There might be some health issues in the family, but will eventually be fine from June. Keep yourself away from words like stress and burden – try to keep yourself happy.

Number 5 (If you cut the cake on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Stay away from stress, rush, getting hyper–negative vibes, and anger are your enemies this year. Keep yourself hydrated, practice yoga and meditation to keep yourself healthy.

Number 6 (If you cut the cake on 6, 15, 24 of any month)

This year, it’s necessary that you fuel your mind with good habits like reading a good book, doing yoga and meditation, and surrounding yourself with people of the same thinking and liking. Make it a daily habit to practise meditation after waking up and before sleep. This may help in keeping anxiety at bay. For you, gut issues might come. So, have a healthy and light diet this year. Also, quit smoking.

Number 7 (If you cut the cake on 7, 16, 25 of any month)

Consuming steroids and artificial protein might not be good for your health. Keep yourself away from deep-fried food and stay away from junk food as much as possible. To prevent gut and skin issues, have a healthy diet. Make yoga a daily habit that will keep you calm and stress-free.