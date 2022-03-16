Holi 2022 lucky colours: The vibrant festival Holi is round the corner, and everyone is busy preparing for it. This festival denotes that life has different colours and that every colour has its importance, irrespective of everything. Holi is one of the most auspicious days wherein we can make special numerological yantras as per date of birth and name to fill colours of prosperity, abundance, and joy in life. Furthermore, colours are another form of divine energy and are ruled by planets & numbers. Herein, we will explore colours suitable for each person to splash themself on the occasion of Holi.Also Read - Numerology: March 2022 is Magical For Your Life, Follow These Tips Before It's Too Late to Manifest Your Dreams

Lucky colour for people born on number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

People under this number can choose colours like orange, brick red, golden, or copper colour for their outfits or to play within the celebration.

Remedies: It is advised that people of this number take their fathers' blessings during this time. Avoid black colour.

Lucky colour for people born on number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month)

These people love to play with water more than colours. Such people can go for colours like blue or white. If they are looking for a bright colour, they can go for orange. Avoid blue colour.

Remedies: Apply organic red colour to the statues of gods Shiva and Parvati on a holy day.

Lucky colour for people born on number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

It is advisable to wear colours like purple and violet to remain calm and relaxed as you would prefer to stay away from the crowd this Holi. However, if someone insists, you can play with them in the same colours. Avoid red and black colours.

Remedies: They are also advised to apply yellow organic colour to the roots of a banana tree.

Lucky colour for people born on number 1 (People born on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month)

It is a good idea to socialize with other people. Wear something of blue, green or violet colours. Avoid red and orange colours.

Remedies: People born under this number should gift colours to poor sanitary workers on holiday.

Lucky colour for people born on number 1 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

People of this number enjoy the festival to its fullest. They are advised to wear something green throughout the day. Avoid red and black colours.

Remedies: Take blessings from their sisters and aunts and offer organic green colour to Lord Ganesha.

Lucky colour for people born on number 6 (People born on 6, 15, 24 of any month)

People falling under this number can wear bright colours like pink and saffron. They may also go for green and blue colours this Holi. Avoid pink, blue, green, and white colours.

Remedies: People born under this number should offer pink colour to Goddess Laxmi.

Lucky colour for people born on number 7 (People born on 7, 16, 25 of any month)

People of this number look for spreading vibrancy and positivity and therefore should go for bright colours like green, orange, indigo, red, pink. They can also choose to wear a dress of the same colours. Avoid colours of dark shades.

Remedies: People of this destiny number should offer gifts to their gurus.

Lucky colour for people born on number 8 (People born on 8, 17, 26 of any month)

Being fond of festivals, people of this number can wear black and use colours like grey, brown or blue for playing Holi. Avoid cream and yellow colours.

Remedies: These people are advised to gift colours to poor or nursing homes.

Lucky colour for people born on number 9 (People born on 9, 18, 27 of any month)

People enjoy playing Holi with their friends and family. They should go for colours like red, pink and yellow. Avoid black colour.

Remedies: People of this number should make offerings of organic colour to Lord Hanuman.