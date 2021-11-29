How to create a lucky email id: Ever since the first email was sent in 1965 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the entire email system has connected the world globally. The advent of emails have seen a long transformative trajectory and one cannot deny that it forms the business identity of an individual today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 29, Monday: Virgo Should Start Saving Money, Libra Might Get Benefited From Participating in a Lucky Draw

Numerology: How did emails come into existence and their importance in our lives

While in 1965, it was an invention that took shape as part of the university’s Compatible Time-Sharing System, later in 1973 that the first email standard was proposed at Darpa and finalized within Arpanet in 1977, from where the world of email communication was made open to other users. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, November 28 to December 04: What's In Store For You This Week?

It was in 1976 that Queen Elizabeth II sent the first email, becoming the first head of state to do so. After this progression, it was in 1988 that Microsoft mail was introduced. The gates of email have revolutionized the world communication system and play a crucial role in one’s success. In the global world, it becomes difficult to connect across continents on phone calls all the time and hence, emails have become the norm of business communication.

Your email address speaks a lot about your identity and hence, it is important that you choose an address that resonates with your numerology and astrology. Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 28, Sunday: Capricorn Should Listen to Spiritual Music, Taurus Should Try Finishing Pending Projects

Numerology: Important points to note before calculating email ID number

It is important that you consider every alphabet and numeric value present in your email address to have an impact on your life and success. Additionally, ignore all special characteristics present in your email ID.

Assign numeric values to each alphabet based on principles of ‘Zero Numerology’ and ‘Chaldean Numerology’

Number 1: A, I, J, Q and Y

Number 2: B, K and R

Number 3: C, G, L and S

Number 4: D, M and T

Number 5: E, H, N and X

Number 6: U, V and W

Number 7: O and Z

Number 8: F and P

All alphabets and numbers present in the email id is equally important.

Numerology: How to create your lucky email ID numerologically

Every email address has two parts, a unique name and a domain name, which are joined together by a special character i.e., ‘@’. For instance, in the email address, ‘hello@sidhharrth.com’; ‘hello’ is a unique name specific to a person and ‘sidhharrth.com’ as a domain name.

Just drawing an analogy over here: a unique name is like our ‘individual name’ and ‘domain name’ is like ‘surname’ in this domain of email id numerology

In the above example:

‘Hello’ is a unique name and its numerological value is 5 (23)

‘sidhharrth.com’ is the domain name in this example and its numerological value is 1 (46)

Hence, the email id number is 23+46, this sums to 69 i.e., 6

In this example, both 5 (unique name) and 6 (email id number) are important parameters that need to be considered while assessing the numerological impact of email id on the person.

DIY guide to choosing a lucky email address

Choose a domain name that is beneficial to you. If needed, use your personal domain for email id purpose Do not use ‘.’ in your email id Both numeric values of ‘unique name’ and ‘email id number’ should be in sync with the person’s date of birth, name and profession. In case the email id represents a business, it should also suit the nature of the business. Choosing an email id number based on the birth number (single digit sum of your Date from Date of Birth)

Number 1 (people born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month) – Can have email id number with 1, 3 or 5

Number 2 (people born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month) – Can have email id number with 1, 2 and 7

Number 3 (people born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month) – Can have email id number with 1, 3 or 9

Number 4 (people born on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month) – Can have email id number with 1, 5 or 6

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14 and 23 of any month) – Can have email id number with 1, 5 or 6

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 and 24 of any month) – Can have email id number with 5, 6 or 9

Number 7 (people born on 7, 16 and 25 of any month) – Can have email id number with 1, 2 or 5

Number 8 (people born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month) – Can have email id number with 5 or 6

Number 9 (people born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month) – Can have email id number with 1, 3 and 9

In addition to choosing the email id number to sync it with the Date of Birth and Name, it is also equally essential to carefully select each letter, element of alphabets and sound associated with each element in your email ID.

The above suggestions are based on the birth number of a person. A more precise and customized opinion on email id selection is based on each date of birth and each letter of the name.

Benefits of having a synced email ID

Email IDs synchronized with individuals and/or companies bring positiveness, financial prosperity, and general prosperity to the person. Synchronized email IDs for those looking for a job helps ensure that they gain success in their pursuit. This in the long run also leads to more jobs and prosperity. Having a synchronized email ID for your business will help you generate more revenue.

Today, world communication runs on emails, and it is one of the most essential elements for your success. It is an identity that is attached to you and your work; hence it is important that you choose every element of your email wisely, based on your numerology.