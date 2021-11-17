Decoding personality from mobile number: The mobile number has become the ‘Shadow’ of the person. Are you also one of those people who take their phones in their hands the first thing in the morning? Or are you one of those who carry it with you everywhere, even if it’s the bathroom? From being the one-stop solution for our biggest problems to providing us with the simplest solutions for even minor problems, mobile phones have become such an integral part of our life that having a mobile phone has become an essential part of life, just like oxygen!Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 17, Wednesday: Taurus Will be Promoted in Education Sector, Leo Will Receive Expensive Gifts

Even if the person we're connecting with is sitting just opposite to us or at the opposite end of the world, mobile phones have proved to be the most effective tool for doing so. They have not only let us stay connected with geographically distant people but have also helped us to convey our thoughts to the one sitting exactly opposite to us, in awkward situations. Be it to break the ice during an awkward conversation or for shopping groceries and other stuff, everyone is stuck to their mobile phones for at least a while, daily.

Even if one avoids using their phones for this purpose, almost everyone of us uses it at least for paying someone for their services or products, either through mobile banking or other payment applications. This in itself proves how essential and crucial a single gadget has become in our lives. We are, directly or indirectly, connected with our mobile phones, and hence mobile numbers, all the time.

Even then, do you have the slightest idea what the significance of choosing the right mobile number for yourself is or how does a mobile number affect you and your life? According to Zero Numerology, the mobile number should be in harmony with your Birth details, Name, and Life’s aspirations.

How to calculate your communication number:

To arrive at your communication number, add up every single digit of your mobile number (excluding the country code) till the point that it sums up to a single digit. For example, if your number is 9067258326, then add 9+0+6+7+2+5+8+3+2+6 = 48. 48 is a number with two digits. To achieve the single-digit communication number, further add up 4+8 = 12, then add 1+2 = 3. Points to remember:

Each number a person uses has an influence on him or her, in proportional to the amount of duration he or she spends with it.

Numbers shared by several individuals have the least influence, such as a phone number supplied by the office and shared between different employees.

Meaning of Communication Numbers:

Communication no. 1: In numerology, the number 1 is represented by the Sun. Following the footsteps of the Sun, this number represents leadership, power, and might. So, this number is suitable for businessmen, budding entrepreneurs, and those involved in the limelight.

Communication no. 2: In numerology, the number 2 is represented by the Moon. This number is ideal for romantic art and music lovers since it represents emotions, concern, and a constantly changing mind.

Communication no. 3: As per numerology, the number 3 is represented by Jupiter. This number illustrates a combination of growth, ambition, and administration. Thus, this number is beneficial to authors, educators, advisers, and spiritual leaders.

Communication no. 4: As per numerology, the number 4 is represented by Rahu. Since this number is associated with a sharp intellect that is impatient and unsteady, this number is most suitable for professionals who are associated with thinking, like politicians, scientists, and those involved with the media industry.

Communication no. 5: In numerology, the number 5 is represented by Mercury. This number signifies transformation, a dynamic existence, and is often favourable for businesses and adventurers.

Communication no. 6: In numerology, the number 6 is represented by Venus. This is the perfect number for homemakers, individuals who are caring towards their families, those who like art and music, and celebrities.

Communication no. 7: As per numerology, the number 7 is represented by Ketu. This is the most powerfully magical number, ideal for research-oriented individuals and intellectuals. To reach one’s objectives, the ones utilizing this number may have to put forth a lot of effort.

Communication no. 8: In numerology, the number 8 is represented by Ketu. This number is favourable for those who work for the public at large, or those who are involved with important and significant tasks. If you work very hard, this number might help bring money. The number 8 is well-suited for businessmen and businesswomen, educators, and legal practitioners.

Communication no. 9: As per numerology, the number 9 is represented by Mars. It has the potential to be a fortuitous number, though it should not be kept by someone who has health problems. This number is beneficial to persons who work in the therapeutic and medical management fields, as well as in publications and advertising companies. It may be advantageous to lead figures.

Do only Single-digit Sum of Mobile Number Matters?

Every number involved in your life matters. You need to look at each number carefully to sync the right number with your life. Let us see what the impact of different numbers at the following places of the mobile number is:

1st place: The number at first place is usually the same for many people (example: 9, 8, 7). Therefore, this number does not impact us significantly.

2nd and 3rd places: The number at these places impacts individual personality, behaviour, and physical built-up of the body. This place also helps in assessing individual thought processes and reactions to any situation.

4th place: The numbers placed at this place impact individuals’ relationships with family, friends, and known people. This place also helps in deciphering gain from movable and immovable assets.

5th place: The number placed at this place helps us in understanding the education, knowledge, academic skills, and intellectual capability of a person. This place also helps in understanding the support one can get from kids.

6th and 8th places: The number placed at these places talk about a person’s financial status (especially debts, loans) and enemies as well. This place also impacts the person’s higher education and relationship with superiors and subordinates.

7th place: The number placed at this position helps in understanding the relationship with a spouse and support from a spouse. This additionally helps in understanding the business acumen of a person.

9th and 10th places: The number at these places helps in understanding career path, professional growth, status in life, and gain from own efforts. The number at these places also helps in understanding support from luck.

How to Choose Mobile Number

Choose a mobile number whose communication number is in sync with your Date of Birth and Name. Each digit in the mobile number should be in sync with the Date of Birth and Name, and also not repeated more than two times. Numbers that are not in sync with the person and is present at crucial places will create hurdles in life. A number such as 4, 0, and 8 should be kept minimal, and these numbers should not be together in mobile numbers. Mobile numbers with single-digit repetition are like a double-edged sword. If in sync, it propels growth; else, may ruin a life.

Conclusion: Every number has a role to play in shaping your life. So, next time when you choose a mobile number, be very cautious in choosing a number that is in sync with the date of birth and name.