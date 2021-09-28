Born Between Midnight and 2 a.m.

You are a visionary when it comes to monetary planning and can create and grab opportunities to foster your success. Your family is your priority and everything else comes second in your life. As for communication skills, you are extremely persuasive and can convince almost anyone to stay in sync with your thoughts and plans.

Born Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

You are a strong believer in your strength and harness this belief into reaching the heights of success. You are not an introvert or a loner and hence the key to a happy life for you is having good friends and family by your side always. You can easily talk through a situation and do not like to hold grudges against anyone.

Born Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

You are an over-romantic soul, for whom seeking love is a prime goal in life. You do not like the concept of flings and crushes, and always want to connect on an emotional level with your partner. With your truly enigmatic personality, you attract your partner's attention, and they cannot stay away from you. You are a happy soul to be with and that is what people love about you.

Born Between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

You seek perfection and you want to develop a balance of your me-time and the time out with friends. You are someone who reflects and contemplates your actions and hence is into meditation and self-introspection practices. Sometimes you may be too tough on yourself while seeking perfection and this is why you need some time off the grid with yourself.

Born Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

You are a shy person, but this is a temporary thing, sooner or later you always break your shell and interact with the people you like. You do not like to show your true self to everyone and so like to stay low. However, you have immense potential to be the charmer at a party, and this is why you like being the center of attraction at most times.

Born Between 10 a.m. and Noon

You are an ambitious person who likes to go the extra mile to achieve your goals. You are a strong-headed person with a strong vision and know what you want from life and yourself. You own some exceptional skills which can someday pave the way for your success.

Born Between Noon and 2 p.m.

You are a performer and do not wish to settle for less. You do not like opportunities to slip away and hence remain focused at all times. The best thing about you is that you are a keen learner and like to share your knowledge with anyone who wants it. Your patience and confidence are your biggest virtue in life that will help you achieve great heights.

Born Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Luck and positivity both are your best friends, and this is why you have an aura that is vibrant and happy. You do not refrain from taking risks and with risks comes pleasures, which may be in the form of good things for you. If you are not aware of your luck as of now, you will soon realize it.

Born Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You’re an optimist soul who never gives up and finds the light in the darkest of places. You like being in a relationship and are extremely kind and generous to the people you love. You always want good people by your side who you can trust.

Born Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

You are someone who works hard but there are times when you become too hard on yourself. You must take the much-needed breaks, once in a while and relax your mind. People admire your efforts and dedication which is why everyone wants you on their team. These traits are what will pave your way to success.

Born Between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

You are a kind heart that believes in giving more than receiving. You want to see everyone happy and hence make the extra effort for almost everyone. It is this generosity and kindness which makes you the most loved one in a group.

Born Between 10 p.m. and Midnight

Leadership is the personality trait that comes naturally to you. You never make a mistake in identifying people’s true self and this is what adds to your confidence. You are someone whom people like to listen to and follow. Someday you will bring change in the lives of many with your leadership skills.