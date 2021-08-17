Numerology and Career: Numbers play an important role in the career of a person. So, choosing a career that resonates with your birth number or life path number, will help you in succeeding in the career. Choosing a career that is not compatible numerologically will not give you as much success as choosing a career according to numerology.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 17, Tuesday: Money Will be a Problem For These Zodiac Signs

Let's first understand how to calculate birth number and life path number:

Birth Number: A birth number is the single-digit total of your day number, i.e. the day on which you were born. For example, if your date of birth is 14, then your birth number is 1+4=5.

It is a single-digit total of your full date of birth. For example, your full date of birth is 14.4.2001, then by adding all the numbers in the date we get 3, so 3 is your life path number. Master Numbers: If you were born on the 11th or 22nd of any month, do not convert the number into a single-digit number. 11 and 22 are Master Numbers, which have some additional and greater qualities. If you were born on the 29th, add the digits and it becomes 11, the Master Number. If the total of your full date of birth is 11, 22, 29(11), 33, 38(11), 44, etc, your life path number is a Master Number. Like 11 and 22; 33, 44, etc also have some additional and greater qualities.

To select the right career for yourself, you should look at both, the birth number as well as the life path number.

Careers according to numerology

Number 1: It is the number of initiators. They can excel in their own independent career. They also have excellent leadership qualities. Best career options: CEO, Army Officer or commander, Political Leader, etc. If they want to opt for a job, it should be a leadership role.

Number 2: Number 2 people are creative, charming, and soft-spoken. They do well in creative fields like a designer, artist, and creative writer. Being smart and soft-spoken, they can be good mediators, counselors, public relations officers, salespersons, etc. No. 2 people are also knowledge-oriented and can be great teachers, consultants, & diplomats.

Number 3: Number 3 people are friendly, joyful, and helpful and are good at expressing themselves as well as entertaining others. The entertainment industry is the best option for them, be it acting, writing, singing, standup comedians, etc. They also have great leadership qualities, so they can opt for a political career, team leaders, army officers, commanders, etc. They can also be successful as Lawyers, Public Speakers, PRs, Teachers, Trainers, motivators, medicos etc.

Number 4: Number 4 people are multi-talented yet not money-minded. They can only make money through hard work. They are also critical thinkers so the best professions for them are journalism, lawyer, consultant, engineer, technologist, etc. They should avoid speculative professions like share market, gambling, etc.

Number 5: Number 5 people are smart workers and also multi-talented. They can be successful in various fields. They can opt for careers in acting, music, journalism, law, film making, sales & marketing, public speaking, performing artists, detective agents, etc. These people are also natural gamblers and risk-takers and can make quick money in high-risk professions, however, there are chances of setbacks as well.

Number 6: Number 6 people are highly responsible and respected people. They are loving and caring towards their family, friends, and society at large. family-oriented, creative, cool, harmonious, humanitarian, and angels for their friends and related people. Also, creative, calm, and people’s person, should opt for creative professions like an architect, fashion designer, interior designer, healer, doctor, marketing & public relations, consultant, etc. They do also well in food-related businesses like restaurants, food processing, agriculture, and food products etc.

Number 7: Number 7 people are introverts, spiritual, serious, and hard working. They can keep secrets and are great observers, thinkers, and analyzers. They can go in for professions like a spy, researcher, innovator, writer, teacher, trainer, and any profession related to occult sciences, religion, and spirituality. They also have a good voice, so they can become singers, voice artists, RJs, etc.

Number 8: It is the number associated with money, wealth, power, administration and management. Number 8 people can opt for careers in finance, administrative services, banking and investment, NGOs, real estate and construction, etc. They can also be successful as politicians & organizational leaders.

Number 9: Number 9 people are humanitarians and great warriors. They should opt for a humanitarian profession or join the army, navy, air force, or police services. They can also become a successful sportsperson, especially the sports where high energy and stamina are required. Moreover, they can become very successful in real estate and construction business, Mining, and can create big industries and business houses.

Careers for Master Number 11, 22, 33, 44 people

Number 11: This is a spiritual number. People with this number can become great spiritual gurus, spiritual healers & medico, etc. Else they can opt for careers related to Number 2 i.e., careers in the field of creativity, teaching, counseling, and diplomacy. Number 11 people can also become great performing artists, like an actor, music composer etc.

Number 22: This is a great master number, which is known as a Master Builder Number. Number 22 people can do unbelievable great work in the field they have chosen, the career path for them is same as number 4 and number 8 people. However, whatever they do, must do on a large scale. Besides the careers for number 4, they can also become educationalist, warrior, political leader or an industrialist.

Number 33: This number is best suited for performing arts. Moreover, all the careers for number 3 and number 6 are very lucky for them.

Number 44: This is again a great master number, and the people possessing this number can be very successful in their lives and can acquire the highest position in their field of work. All the careers for Number 4 and Number 8 are very lucky for them.

—Inputs by Dr. Madhu Kotiya

(About Dr. Madhu Kotiya: A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, vastu expert, a spiritual and a pshychic healer. She is also a channel to arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues and relationship problems.)