Numerology is a part of astrology which is the science that describes the influence of the heavenly bodies upon everyday activities and our life. Numerology can only indicate what is likely to happen. Depending upon your date of birth, numerology indicates what kind of health issues one can face. With this article, we can discuss the cautions to wade away these problems.

Number 1: People born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month are ruled by the sun. It is considered that people born on these dates are lucky to have good health. The Sun is known to rule the back, heart, arteries, head, liver, and stomach. Therefore, people under these dates might face health problems like heart trouble, any health issues linked with blood and its irregular circulation, blood pressure most likely in old age, or sunstroke. Number 1 people have great vitality of life, and therefore they do not feel the workload very heavy and thus spoil their inner stamina. These people should avoid high acidity food and the need to maintain alkaline blood chemistry. They should avoid oily foods and increase the intake of dry fruits, Orange, Apple, Ginger, and Barley. October, December, and January and not so good months for them. Also Read - Numerology: How Your Birth Date Affects Your Career

Number 2: People born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month are ruled by the Moon. These people are often not considered to be of a very strong build; therefore, they easily fall sick due to the following issues like the stomach or digestive problem, poor blood circulation which can also cause anaemia, nervousness due to stress, sleeplessness and mental stress. Number 2 people are also easy prey to asthmatic trouble and insomnia. They are usually emotional and sensitive by nature and likely to get into emotional conflicts. To deal with emotional conflicts they should drink water from a silver glass. Indigestion, constipation, lack of appetite or gas trouble are common issues faced by them. They should follow regular massage their body and eat black pepper mixed with honey every morning. Try to consume seasonal food like cabbage, cucumber, carrot, or radish which are very beneficial. January, February, and July are harmful months to stay safe. Also Read - Numerology: How Your Birth Date Defines Your Personality

Number 3: People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month are ruled by the planet Jupiter. Since Jupiter governs the liver, lungs and vein, these people are prone to health problems like chest or lung disorders, skin problems, diabetes, sore throat, and arthritis. They also tend to suffer from overstraining of the nervous system. Occasionally massage your head with sesame oil having a portion of fenugreek seeds cooked with a little vinegar to reduce the nervous tension. As per the diet is concerned, it is advised to avoid fatty meals. Eating apple, pomegranate, grapes, pineapple, cherry, almonds, and cloves are good for health.

Number 4: People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month are ruled by planet Rahu. Rahu is a shadow planet and is known for its ups and downs. These people usually face health problems like depression or respiratory system leading to breathlessness, cold and cough, heart problems or urinary infection. Sometimes they are prone to diseases that cannot be easily diagnosed or cured. Number 4 people when happy can’t feel it otherwise, they are always worried about the diseases. Though they do not appear to be healthy their inner vitality keeps them going. Diet-wise, carrot juice, apple juice, and beetroot juice are excellent for them. These people should eat fruits after sunset and consume food from silver utensils it is beneficial for them. Try to avoid anger and arguments. January February July August and September are not good months number 4 people.

Number 5: People born on 5, 14, or 23rd of any month are ruled by Mercury planet. Mercury governs speech, memory, nerve system, nostrils. So, these people are usually prone to nervousness due to excessive mental stress. Cold, cough or flu, skin disorders, kidney problem and insomnia. Number 5 people can overcome most of their health problems by taking adequate rest and doing medication. They should avoid mental stress and sleeplessness. Mental stress can also cause a weak memory. Diet-wise, carrot, radish, mint, green vegetables, and barley are good to keep a healthy immune system. Even citrus fruits are good. June, September, and December are not good months for them.

Number 6: People born on 6, 15, or 24 of any month are ruled by the planet Venus. Those born on these dates are known to be the stars of destiny. People usually fall for health problems like nervousness, infections of the nose throat, and lungs, heart problems in old age, women may suffer from breast-related issues, epidemic fever, or influenza. These people are quite healthy but owing to their carelessness they suffer from these diseases. Most number 6 people are emotional and that is why they face weakness in their nerves. Stay away from sweet, spicy, or oily food. Consume more green vegetables, cucumber, pomegranate, almonds, and rice, these are good for them. Months like May, October, and November are not so good for them.

Number 7: People born on 7, 16, or 25 of any month are ruled by the Ketu planet. This number stands for subconscious and magical will. People born on these dates are likely to have health problems related to indigestion, nervousness, infections, arthritis in old age, or blood circulation. Number 7 people are very sensitive and easily get irritated with the slightest of disturbances. These people should intake vitamin D and E. Also, consumer fresh fruit juices. Avoid irregular eating habits and most importantly smoking, alcohol and drugs. January, February, July, and August are not favourable for Number 7 people.

Number 8: People born on a 17 or 26 of any month are ruled by the planet Saturn. People ruled by Saturn are always self-made people and provident. Diseases related to blood pressure, toothache, frequent headaches, a disorder of the liver and intestine to name a few are some health issues faced by Number 8 people. They should stay away from any kind of intoxicants. Early rising, exercising, and breathing fresh air are some changes they should incorporate into their daily routine. These people should intake Honey as it is considered great for them. They can also consume homemade buttermilk. December, January, February, and July are troublesome months from Number 8 people.

Number 9: People born on 9, 18, or 27 of any month are ruled by the Mars planet. These people are extremely sensitive. Mars is known to govern the head, face, Kidney, knees, bladder, reproductive organs, and circulation. Therefore, number 9 people are usually prone to health issues like all kinds of fevers, chickenpox, kidney trouble, throat-related issues, and bronchial tubes. They are also prone to addictions, so it is advised to avoid intoxication. In terms of diet, they should avoid oily and greasy food as well as hot spices. Having dates cooked in hot milk is good for them. Include garlic, onion, ginger, and coconut water for good health. For a healthy lifestyle, it is advised to incorporate morning walks into your daily routine. Stay away from aggressiveness and quarrelsome situations, it may affect their health. They need to be careful during April, May, October, and November.

(About Dr. Madhu Kotiya: A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, Vastu expert, a spiritual and a psychic healer. She is also a channel to Arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues, and relationship problems.)