Do you agree that today oxygen is not the only thing we need to keep ourselves alive? What’s the first thing we see when we wake up? It’s our precious and most needed possession – our mobile phone. The most important tool we use everytime, everywhere – whether in our bed, at school, college, office, or even in the washrooms. Mobile phones are the answer to everything in today’s world – right from calling someone, making online payments, ordering food to sending emails, and playing games, etc.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, November 21 to November 26: What's In Store For You This Week?

But do you know that the display screen of your phones doesn’t just need to be eye-pleasing but it can also add value to our lives. Did you know the relevance of wallpaper is also associated with numerology? Yes, the wallpaper we choose also impacts our lives on a larger scale than just looking pretty on our phones. Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 21, Sunday: Gemini to Receive Rewards and Accolades, Scorpio Should Avoid Driving

Numerology: How to select your mobile wallpaper based on destiny number

In simpler words, wallpaper is the key that presses the unconscious parts of your brain and keeps playing in the background while we use our phones. Therefore, wallpaper plays and shows a lot about a person and his/ her priorities. Wallpapers can be a picture of our family, ourselves, a person we admire, God, nature, etc. This wallpaper can affect one in both ways positively and negatively. That’s why it is necessary to keep the wallpaper as per our destiny number. Also Read - Weekly Horoscope From 22nd To 28th November: Know What Future Has In Store For You | Watch Video

What is Destiny Number and how to calculate your destiny number?

Destiny number is the ultimate single-digit number we get after adding all the numbers in our birth date.

For example: If someone’s birth date is 14/09/1990, then it will be 1+4+0+9+1+9+9+0 = 33,3+3= 6.

Here 6 will be the destiny number of that person. Now, let’s see what wallpaper works the best according to destiny for different people.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 1:

People with destiny number one should prefer opting for wallpaper of rising sun or maybe a picture with their father.

Alternatively, people with number one can also opt for solid wallpaper of pink or yellow colour.

They should also prefer bright colours like orange and of the same tone.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 2:

People with destiny number 2 should prefer the option for wallpaper of full moon or maybe a pic of self with their mother.

Alternatively, they can also opt for solid wallpaper of white or silver colour.

More than anything, these people should prefer something soothing to the eyes.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 3

Destiny number 3 people should prefer opting wallpaper of religious place or library; maybe a picture of self with elders of the family.

Alternatively, they can also opt for solid wallpaper of yellow or golden colour.

They can also go with flowers with yellow colour or orange colour.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 4

If someone’s destiny number is 4, they should prefer opting for wallpaper of mountains (without snow), green forest, or pictures with grandfather/grandmother.

Alternatively, they can also opt for solid wallpaper of light blue or grey colour.

Basically, number 4 individuals should opt for elements like the sky or earth as their phone wallpaper.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 5

People with number 5 should prefer opting for wallpaper of green forest with dew over it or a picture with sister or massi (mother’s sister).

Alternatively, they can also opt for solid wallpaper of light green or blue colour.

For number five, Bamboo is the best option to keep as a screensaver.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 6

Number 6 people should prefer the option for wallpaper of picture with spouse and family or currency or diamond.

Alternatively, they can also opt for solid wallpaper of blue colour.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 7

Wallpapers of a mountain top with snow, top of any religious temple, flag, or pictures with grandfather/grandmother are the best options for people with number 7.

Alternatively, they can also opt for solid wallpaper of light green or white colour.

As number 7 people are more spiritual, they can keep such spiritual wallpapers.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 8

People who have destiny number 8 should opt for wallpaper of physical workout of self or any person who motivates them the most.

Alternatively, they can also opt for solid wallpaper of grey or purple colour.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 9

Destiny number 9 people should prefer opting for wallpaper of red jasper or forest with red leaves, or picture of red rose on their phone screens.

Alternatively, they can also opt for solid wallpaper of rose colour, red colour as their phone background.

Wallpaper for Destiny Number 9

There is nothing like they should or shouldn’t keep as wallpaper but prefer red colour.

The above suggestions are based on the destiny number of a person. By following this, one attracts abundance and prosperity in life. A more precise opinion on wallpaper selection can be custom-designed based on each date of birth and each letter of the name. Keep the points in mind and change your wallpapers accordingly, you will see results within a few weeks.