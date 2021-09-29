We sometimes feel the presence of Angels around us and at times we don’t even realise their presence. At a certain point in life, we seek a way forward or answers to certain situations. We may not find answers right away, however, angelic presence channels their guidance to us in different forms. These angels are sent to us by God to deliver messages of encouragement and inspiration. It is said that angels are constantly trying to get our attention towards various signs or hints that will take us in the right direction. Angel whispers come in many ways to guide you down the path of life. This could be through some voice within, maybe through some people around, through a song that we are listening to, or through light. Knowing what angels are trying to tell enhances our confidence and inspire us to wait for the brighter side of life. Below are some angel messages for people of various base numbers.Also Read - Numerology: How to Decode Someone's Personality by The Time of Birth

People born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month are of base number 1. For them, their guardian angel wants to remind you that the angels are with you and helping you right now. Keep the faith and don’t lose sight.

People born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month are base number 2. The angels are trying to convey that you need to trust that time is never constant. Stormy times are fading, and your rainbow phase is on its way.

People who are born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month are base number 3. For them, the angels want to say that do not seek everyone’s trust. You need to show the world that you truly believe in yourself only then the world will believe in you, too.

People who are born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month are number 4. The angel of Confidence wants you to know that they will help you get through any challenging situation when you ask them, you just must try it.

People who are born on 5, 14, or 23rd of any month are base number 5. Angels are showing you signs to release the old to make room for the new to enter your life. You should know it’s time now to move on.

People who are born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month are base number 6. You should know that the angels of healing are here right now to bring comfort to the hurting, relief to the sick and peace to the soul.

Base number 7 are those who are born on 7, 16, or 25 of any month. The angels want you to know that healing is occurring from within and your angels are supporting the process too. You need to trust that everything will be fine.

Base number 8 are the people born on 8, 17 or 26 of any month. The angels want them to trust that an optimistic attitude is a happiness magnet. One should always expect the best outcome.

People born on 9, 18, or 27 of any month belongs to base number 9. Angels are here to convey that you should be generous while giving your time to someone you care about because they need it.

(About Dr. Madhu Kotiya: A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, Vastu expert, a spiritual and a psychic healer. She is also a channel to Arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues and relationship problems.)